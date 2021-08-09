The singer and actress last participated in the non-profit's Vax Live concert in May

Jennifer Lopez to Perform from New York City at Global Citizen Live Event: 'Can't Wait!'

Jenny (will perform) from the Block!

On Monday, the international advocacy organization Global Citizen announced that Jennifer Lopez will be one of the performers to perform live from New York City's Central Park at their upcoming Global Citizen Live on Sept. 25.

"Ms. Lopez's involvement in Global Citizen Live is a wonderful progression from our partnership during the Vax Live campaign, event, and primetime broadcast," said Katie Hill, senior vice president of Global Citizen in a press release. "With her help, we were able to secure 26 million Covid-19 vaccine doses but our work for vaccine equity continues as the pandemic continues to spread."

"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Lopez to our Central Park stage on September 25th to continue our impact together," Hill added.

Lopez, 52, quickly responded on Global Citizen's Instagram account, writing, "Can't wait! See you soon NYC!"

The event is timed to the United Nations' General Assembly scheduled for late September and will feature events in Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, New York City, Paris, London, Seoul, Los Angeles and Sydney. The focus of this year's event will be climate change, vaccine equity and famine. Shawn Mendes will also be performing, the organization announced Sunday.

Lopez joined the VAX Live concert back in May when she performed at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium and opened her performance with a cover of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline." She was joined on stage with her mother, which was "entirely Jennifer's idea," Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans told PEOPLE then.

"I was sitting on the production desk watching when she brought on her mum and I was like, 'Wow, that's it.' I just felt the goosebumps all over," Evans said then. "There was something incredibly powerful about that moment of connection after the year that whole world is endured."

Later in the show, she hit the stage to perform "Ain't Your Mama."

When Global Citizen reached out to Lopez to headline, "she was incredibly generous and just said straight away she'd love to, and the momentum built from there," Evans explained at the time.

At the Sept. 25 event in Central Park, attendees will be required to be vaccinated. If an attendee is not able to be vaccinated, they will be required to present a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the show. All attendees must be masked, regardless of their vaccination status.