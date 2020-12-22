Jennifer Lopez Says She's Thought About Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Marriage Approach: 'No Rush'

"At our age, we’ve both been married before, it’s like, do we get married? Do we not?" the singer said of her relationship with Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her wedding plans with fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

On Monday, the singer appeared on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, where she revealed that the couple has considered not getting married at all, taking pointers from Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell who have been together for 38 years without tying the knot.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We've talked about that for sure," the singer said of Hawn and Russell's approach to marriage. "At our age, we’ve both been married before, it’s like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us?"

"It comes down to personal, what do you want to do? There’s definitely no rush though," she continued.

Lopez, 51, and the former baseball pro, 45, had planned to wed earlier this year until the coronavirus pandemic put their nuptials on hold.

"It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we planned it all. So in March or April, we’re looking down the pipe and we’re going, 'This is maybe not going to happen.' Italy’s the worst place in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy. I was like, 'Okay, we got to cancel everything,'" she explained.

Image zoom Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The Hustlers star said that she and Rodriguez, who are parents to her 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and his daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, tried to "regroup for later in the year" but it was still "not the right time" for the couple.

"It was just a little disappointing," she added.

Image zoom Credit: Steven Ferdman/WWD/Shutterstock

However, Lopez said that pushing back the wedding did give the couple time to reflect on what they want for their future.

"You just think to yourself, well, things will happen in their divine time in a way, but the same thing with like the Goldie thing and Kurt, you think: Do you have to? Should we? It just kind of gave us a moment to pause and think about it," she shared.

Lopez went on to add that while she thinks getting married is "something that maybe is still important" to the couple, they are fine with taking their time.

"It'll happen when it happens," she said.

Lopez first revealed that her wedding to the MLB star was affected by the coronavirus outbreak while appearing on the at-home edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 7.

“It did affect it a little bit,” the actress said on the show at the time. “So, we’ll see what happens now … I really don’t know what’s gonna happen now as far as dates or anything like that.”

“We are just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world,” she added. “So, again, it’s just something we have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out.”

Earlier this month, Rodriguez told PEOPLE that the couple's "number one" priority right now is to be with their kids.