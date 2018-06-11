Jennifer Lopez is “having the best time” with Alex Rodriguez — but she’s being careful not to repeat past “mistakes.”

The pop star said in a recent interview with Good Morning America that despite the lyrical content of her latest song — “El Anillo,” which is Spanish for “The Ring” — she and her beau are just enjoying their relationship and in no rush to walk down the aisle.

“We have to take our time,” she explained. “I’ve made plenty of mistakes in my past. We’re mature now. We’re grown-ups, and we’re going to take our time and we’re going to do things at our own pace.”

The 48-year-old continued, “Our life right now is incredibly wonderful. Between our kids and our work, we’re truly blessed. We don’t need anything more right now.”

Lopez has been married three times — to waiter Ojani Noa (1997 to 1998), dancer Cris Judd (2001 to 2002) and Marc Anthony (2004 to 2014), with whom she shares 10-year-old twins Emme and Max. In 2002, the singer was also engaged to Ben Affleck. Meanwhile, Rodriguez shares daughters Ella, 10, and Natasha, 13, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

RELATED: Everything We Know About Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Romance — So Far

As for “El Anillo”? It was “written about the two of us, but it’s like, not about the two of us,” Lopez explained.

“It’s not like I’m like, ‘Hey …. Where’s my ring?'” she said. “No, it’s not like that.”

The Shades of Blue star added, “I feel like they wrote it because … they want that to happen.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

During a recent sit-down on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Lopez revealed what it would take to break up with the former baseball star.

“I’m so competitive [in] every way. I don’t know, it’s just something inside me, I’m competitive,” she explained. “When we work out I think, ‘I can beat you.’ I’m not laughing.”

However, Lopez said that her 42-year-old beau “doesn’t even entertain my delusions” — and that’s probably for the best.

“There’s no winning that because if he beats me, it’s over!” she joked.

Instead of battling, the couple are extremely supportive of each other. Lopez shared that Rodriguez attends her shows in Las Vegas and she’ll go to baseball games that he’s commentating on, even wearing an earpiece so she can listen to him.

RELATED VIDEO: Did Jennifer Lopez Ask Alex Rodriguez for an Engagement Ring in New Single ‘El Anillo’?

Despite her toned body and flawless skin, Lopez insists that she is indeed aging just “like every mom out there” — but told Good Morning America that she’s sharing some of her beauty secrets in a “secret package thing” coming out in the next year.

“You have to juggle the kids and the working and the taking care of yourself,” she said. “It’s not an easy thing.”

She continued, “Women are multi-taskers and we can do anything if we put our minds to it. I truly believe that.”