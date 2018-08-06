Jennifer Lopez Works Out in Boston Before Singing Along to 'Sweet Caroline' at Fenway Park

Jennifer Lopez is joining in on a Boston tradition.

On Sunday evening, J.Lo joined her former New York Yankee boyfriend Alex Rodriguez while he did some on-air broadcasting at Fenway Park. The diva, 49, belted out Neil Diamond’s 1969 hit “Sweet Caroline,” a tradition during the eighth inning of Boston Red Sox games.

“I love this song,” Lopez tells a friend in the video while sitting in a box over the park.

“My mom said this song came out around the time I was born and her and my dad used to sing it to me but when the sweet Caroline part came they would sing Sweet Jennifer,” Lopez wrote in the caption. “So whenever I hear it I see a picture in my mind of my mommy and daddy singing to me as a baby and it always makes me happy inside and smile real big on the outside!!”

Earlier in the day, Lopez managed to squeeze in a workout before heading to Fenway. Alongside her mother, Lopez checked out a few landmarks as she strolled through Boston Common, and headed to Equinox Sports Club to work up a sweat. Lopez looked super sleek, dressed in a white t-shirt tied tightly at the waist, multi-colored leggings, and neon yellow sneakers.

“She worked out for an hour. Then left late to Fenway and watched the game,” one local told PEOPLE.

Lopez looked extra chic at the game, dressed in a white oxford shirt, sunglasses, and black skirt with her hair pulled back. After the Yankees lost to the Sox 5-4, Lopez and Rodriguez were spotted outside the Four Seasons Hotel Boston. Sporting her gold sunglasses at night, Lopez stopped for a couple photos with paparazzi and fans outside the hotel.