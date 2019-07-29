Jennifer Lopez Sneaks on to ESPN Set to Surprise A-Rod with Birthday Cake

The celebrations never stop for J.Lo and A-Rod.

The day after Alex Rodriguez‘s 44th birthday, Jennifer Lopez surprised her man at his live ESPN set on Sunday with a cake to celebrate his big day.

In a video shared by ESPN, Lopez, who turned 50 last week, surprised Rodriguez from behind with his daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, as his cohosts narrated the birthday surprise.

“Yes, that’s right, its birthday time,” announcer Matt Vasgersian said, while Jessica Mendoza added, “you love cakes!”

Natasha and Ella grabbed the large cake from off-camera and delivered it to their dad as Lopez peered over him.

“Thank you, baby girl,” Rodriguez said. “The whole summer has been one large cake.”

Joked Mendoza, “that’s all he talked about, all the cakes.”

J-Lo snuck on set to surprise A-Rod with a birthday cake 🎂 pic.twitter.com/sxay2Ygygs — ESPN (@espn) July 29, 2019

Over the weekend, Rodriguez shared photos of his Friday night birthday bash in Miami, which appeared to be a celebration of the athlete’s career with the New York Yankees.

Various photos from the star’s birthday event showed party decorations featuring the retired slugger’s name and jersey number.

Additionally, his festive tiered cake also featured the team’s logo as well as the trademark pinstripe pattern that appears on their home jerseys.

In another touching nod to his former home team, Rodriguez shared a clip of himself dancing with Lopez and one of his daughters to Alicia Keys’ anthem, “New York.”

Rodriguez’s celebration came just days after Lopez’s 50th birthday extravaganza at Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s sprawling estate on Star Island, Miami.

His daughters, Natasha and Ella, as well as Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, 11, attended the event, which featured a 10-tier cake for the “Medicine” singer.

The massive, gold and black birthday cake was decorated with white and yellow flowers, sparklers, rhinestones and gold fleur-de-lys. The 10-tier creation took four men to carry out to the floor.

“It must have been a 12-foot tall cake,” a source inside the party told PEOPLE.

Lopez and Rodriguez shared a sweet smooch in front of the cake before it was cut and served.

The couple spent most of the night out on the dance floor, with Rodriguez taking his jacket off and opening his shirt to get a little extra wiggle room as he was determined to not be upstaged by his dancing queen fiancé.

Image zoom Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Following the party, Rodriguez felt the pain. The athlete told fans in an Instagram video on Friday that he was feeling “so sore,” even after a variety of remedies.

“I couldn’t get out of my bed tonight,” he explained. “I’ve iced. I’ve done cryo. I got stretched. I got a massage. Steam. Sauna. I’ve been drinking coffee all day. I’m a mess. She went out there and destroyed it in Miami. Killed it, like if she slept ten hours. Am I the only one that can’t recover anymore? Does it suck to get old or what?”