Jennifer Lopez Says Super Bowl Performance Is Happening During a ‘Perfect Moment’ in Her Life

Jennifer Lopez is “super-happy” about her upcoming Super Bowl gig.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair as part of the 26th Annual Hollywood Issue, the “On the Floor” singer, 50, told the magazine that her halftime show, set for Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, could not have come during a more opportune time.

“It’s a perfect moment in my life, honestly,” she said, “but it’s also a great time for a Latina women to take the stage at the biggest all-American event, with everything that’s going on in the country right now.”

Lopez said she wants to “represent everybody” on the major music stage that’s sandwiched in the middle of the NFL‘s biggest game of the season, watched by millions of avid football fans.

“It gets a lot of eyeballs, so if you can spread a little bit of love and positivity and make people know that we’re all in this together? I look at it as a blessing,” she said.

The in-demand star had a busy 2019, not only saying “yes” to fiancé Alex Rodriguez in March, but also turning in a buzzy performance in the acclaimed stripper drama Hustlers.

Her acting job was so respected, in fact, that many fans and colleagues expressed outrage when Lopez was snubbed among the Oscar nominations on Monday morning.

After months of rehearsals and planning, Lopez could not be more ready for her halftime show, which she will co-headline with Shakira in Miami on game day.

“I am excited,” she told Variety in November. “I think there’s not a musical artist in the world that doesn’t dream of performing at the Super Bowl.”

“[Shakira and I are] both excited to have been given the opportunity to do that, as two Latin women, in Miami,” she said. “I think it’s important in this day and age for two Latin women to be standing on that stage — when Latinos are being treated a certain way in this country, or looked at a certain way — to show that we have a really specific and beautiful culture and worth and value, and we bring something to this country that’s necessary.”

She added: “I think that’s going to be an amazing moment. That night, I want it to be a celebration of who we are — all of us, because we’re in this together. … That’s how I feel. I want to bring everybody together in that moment.”

Last year’s halftime show saw performances from Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott, and recent headliners have included Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga.

Super Bowl LIV, held at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, airs live at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 2 on Fox.