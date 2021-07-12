The star discussed her new Rauw Alejandro collaboration "Cambia El Paso" and her life now in a chat with Apple Music 1's Ebro Darden

Jennifer Lopez Says 'Stuff' Started 'Falling Into Place' Once She Realized She Was 'Good' on Her Own

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her happy life now.

In a PEOPLE exclusive preview of the star's chat with Apple Music 1's Ebro Darden about her new Rauw Alejandro collaboration "Cambia El Paso" airing at 4:30 p.m. EST on Monday, she said she recently realized that she was "good" on her own and that "happiness starts within me."

"Once I realized that, things [happened]. Things happen that you don't expect to ever happen," said Lopez, who split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez earlier this year and is now dating former flame Ben Affleck. "Once you get to the point where you're like, 'This is not right for me, or this doesn't feel good, or I need to make an adjustment here. This is not really about anybody else but me.' Once you do that, stuff starts falling into place."

She added: "I think that's how you should process this moment that I feel again."

Jennifer Lopez Says 'Stuff' Started 'Falling Into Place' Once She Realized She Was 'Good' on Her Own Jennifer Lopez | Credit: Apple Music

Lopez went on to say that her life typically bleeds into her art.

"It always shows up in the music," she said. "Sometimes you have to change direction, even though that might be painful or it might seem weird to other people. It's really just about who you are and what feels right to you, and that's what it's about."

Earlier in the chat, Lopez admitted that "trying to grow and evolve and become more fully myself and true to myself" in the public eye over the past three decades has been a "journey."

"My mission has always been to kind of put love into the world, love and beauty and art," she said. "And that has always been my thing, and music and movies and all the things and how it manifests itself. But at the end of the day ... I think when you do watch artists and you're lucky enough as I am to be able to continue to do what you love for so long, you watch a life. You watch a life unfold in front of you and you watch a person really find their way."

In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe last week, Lopez similarly said that while shooting her upcoming rom-com Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic in the spring she finally "got to a point in my life where I really felt good on my own."

"I'm good. I love my life right now. I love what I'm doing. I love where I'm at. I love the person that I am continually kind of evolving into and becoming," she said. "And that kind of joy, that kind of happiness, that kind of love always inspires me."

The "On the Floor" singer said while "some people really get inspired when they're heartbroken," that it's the "opposite" for her.

"When I feel really good, I really feel like I do my best music. And so I got back from the Dominican Republic, and I immediately had notified everybody that I know and be like, I want to get in the studio," she said.

Lopez's new song "Cambia el Paso" comes just a month after she and Alejandro, 28, were spotted filming the music video on Española Way down in Miami Beach, where a source told PEOPLE that Lopez was "full of energy."

"Jennifer was radiant and full of energy even though the shoot was nine-plus hours [long]," a source told PEOPLE.

A source close to Lopez recently told PEOPLE that she and Affleck, 48, are currently spending time in Los Angeles, where they returned after spending a few days in the Hamptons for the Fourth of July weekend.

"They had an amazing weekend in the Hamptons," said the source close to Lopez. "It was very relaxing and fun for everyone."

The source added that Lopez "is beyond happy" with Affleck and "their relationship is very strong."

Ben Affleck - Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck (L); Jennifer Lopez | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty (2)

The couple originally began dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding days before the date. They ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

Affleck and Lopez reconnected romantically following their respective splits from Ana de Armas and Alex Rodriguez earlier this year.