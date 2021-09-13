The star announced a new partnership with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses that will support Latina entrepreneurs

Jennifer Lopez Steps Out in Hometown of the Bronx to Support Latina-Owned Small Businesses

Jennifer Lopez attends the Jennifer Lopez and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses event to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with Latina business owners at The Lit. Bar on September 12, 2021 in New York City

Jennifer Lopez attends the Jennifer Lopez and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses event to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with Latina business owners at The Lit. Bar on September 12, 2021 in New York City

Jennifer Lopez is still giving back to the block that raised her.

The star made an appearance in New York City to support Latina small business owners in her hometown of the Bronx of Sunday, which comes as the first part of a new philanthropy push for Lopez.

The Hustlers actress, 52, stopped by indie bookstore The Lit. Bar alongside Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and Isabella Guzman, the administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, and announced a new partnership with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses meant to help elevate and support Latina entrepreneurs.

While there, the trio spoke with the store's founder Noelle Santos and other Latina business owners about growing their businesses and how they've navigated the pandemic, just in time for National Hispanic Heritage Month, which kicks off this week.

Jennifer Lopez attends the Jennifer Lopez and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses event to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with Latina business owners at The Lit. Bar on September 12, 2021 in New York City Jennifer Lopez | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Lopez's new partnership with Goldman Sachs will work to recruit more Latina entrepreneurs to 10,000 Small Businesses, a program that offers support and opportunities to help owners grow their companies and create new jobs.

It's the first initiative for the "On the Floor" singer under an upcoming philanthropy push called Limitless Labs.

Jennifer Lopez attends the Jennifer Lopez and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses event to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with Latina business owners at The Lit. Bar on September 12, 2021 in New York City (L-R) Jennifer Lopez, Isabella Guzman and Voto Latino CEO Maria Teresa Kumar | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Photos and video published by TMZ show that Lopez — who made a surprise appearance at the MTV VMAs hours later as a presenter — was accompanied to the event by boyfriend Ben Affleck, with whom she recently rekindled her romance nearly 18 years after they called off their engagement.

She and Affleck, 49, made a glamorous appearance on Friday at the Venice Film Festival premiere of his new film The Last Duel, holding hands and kissing as they walked the red carpet for the first time since getting back together.

