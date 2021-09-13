Jennifer Lopez Steps Out in Hometown of the Bronx to Support Latina-Owned Small Businesses
The star announced a new partnership with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses that will support Latina entrepreneurs
Jennifer Lopez is still giving back to the block that raised her.
The star made an appearance in New York City to support Latina small business owners in her hometown of the Bronx of Sunday, which comes as the first part of a new philanthropy push for Lopez.
The Hustlers actress, 52, stopped by indie bookstore The Lit. Bar alongside Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and Isabella Guzman, the administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, and announced a new partnership with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses meant to help elevate and support Latina entrepreneurs.
While there, the trio spoke with the store's founder Noelle Santos and other Latina business owners about growing their businesses and how they've navigated the pandemic, just in time for National Hispanic Heritage Month, which kicks off this week.
Lopez's new partnership with Goldman Sachs will work to recruit more Latina entrepreneurs to 10,000 Small Businesses, a program that offers support and opportunities to help owners grow their companies and create new jobs.
It's the first initiative for the "On the Floor" singer under an upcoming philanthropy push called Limitless Labs.
Photos and video published by TMZ show that Lopez — who made a surprise appearance at the MTV VMAs hours later as a presenter — was accompanied to the event by boyfriend Ben Affleck, with whom she recently rekindled her romance nearly 18 years after they called off their engagement.
She and Affleck, 49, made a glamorous appearance on Friday at the Venice Film Festival premiere of his new film The Last Duel, holding hands and kissing as they walked the red carpet for the first time since getting back together.
"They both have a busy fall coming up and enjoy spending as much time together as possible now," a source previously told PEOPLE about their trip to Italy. "Jennifer is very happy that she is able to join Ben in Venice. She is excited to be by his side and to support him. She loves the movie. They are still very happy together."