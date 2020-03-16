Jennifer Lopez Talks Social Distancing: 'It's a Real Reset Button for So Many of Us'

Like much of the world, Jennifer Lopez is currently at home practicing social distancing — and she’s using this time to reflect and “reset.”

“We’re all stuck at home right now,” the singer and actress told ELLE while promoting her new DSW Shoe Collection. “I am! Everybody’s quarantined and the world is upside-down and crazy. So we’ve gotta make lemonade out of lemons right now, don’t we? We have to find ways to focus and work from home, but also finding things to keep our spirits high.”

She added, “This situation, if we’re lucky enough to be healthy—and if you are, be grateful—but if you’re healthy and home, it’s a real reset button for so many of us.”

So what does a work from home day look like for the global megastar?

“For me, working from home is reading scripts, developing new projects, even working out and learning new dance routines,” Lopez explained.

But what about when she’s not working and has some downtime? Like many of us, Lopez is turning to online shopping.

“I don’t know anything that makes me happier than shopping for a pair of shoes,” the Hustlers star shared. “To be honest with you? I think there’s a lot of online shopping going on right now.”

Lopez just released her own DSW Shoe Collection where fans can buy various Lopez designed shoes from leopard-print pumps and studded sneakers to sky-high metallic platforms and neon stilettos.

And one other activity she may come to take part in is making TikTok videos with her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max. “They love it, so they’re always encouraging me to use it,” she said. “They love when I do!”

Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, 44, have already proven themselves to be masters at the social media app’s viral challenges, so it wouldn’t be too far-fetched if they choose to use their downtime to create some more hilarious content.

However, Lopez remains confident that the coronavirus pandemic won’t last forever.

“At some point, hopefully soon, we’re going to bounce back. We always bounce back. And so we need to use this time to get ready to come back even better … Nobody wanted this to happen, but if it has to be this way, you can take advantage of the time and work to get better. But do that work from home.”

While chatting with the publication, Lopez was also asked what she wishes she’d known about being 50 as a younger woman.

“I’ll tell you what I wish I’d known about being 50 when I was younger,” she shared. “It’s not over.”

She added, “When I was in my 20s, I don’t know what I thought about being 50 except that it was basically just the end. I didn’t think I’d be in the best shape of my life. I didn’t think I’d be able to say that in a way, my career is taking off, even though I’ve been going for a long time, you know? I have so much experience now. I have the knowledge that, if I use it, is a huge advantage.”

“The narrative women are told is that you’re kind of put out to pasture at a certain age. And what I’ve found is that it’s the total opposite. If you keep working hard and pushing yourself, you can be better as a person physically, mentally, emotionally. Stop asking, ‘Will I look like that?’ and just ask, ‘What do I want to do next?’ Because you can make it happen, you know? And nobody ever told me that.”