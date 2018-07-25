Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Impeccable Abs at the Beach for Her 49th Birthday

Believe it or not, Jennifer Lopez is 49 and looking younger than ever.

The “El Anillo” singer, whose birthday is on Tuesday, shared a photo from the festivities that showed off her incredibly toned abs in a sexy black string bikini.

“Current birthday situation… yup,” Lopez captioned the shot, which also features her holding a bottle of champagne in the air as she’s joined by her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 42, and her daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz, 10, along with other relatives.

Her post comes just a few hours after Rodriguez sent her a sweet birthday shoutout on Instagram. “When we were kids, birthdays were exciting because it was all about the gifts we should be getting. A new bat, dance shoes, maybe a new CD (yes I’m old!). I see firsthand how that’s changed for Jennifer, and how she’s found joy in sharing with others,” Rodriguez wrote in the caption.

“For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year– to our children, our families, the world– I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve. I love you mucho Macha 13,” Rodriguez continued.

Lopez, her twins Emme and Maximilian, Rodriguez and his daughters Ella, 10, and Natasha, 13, jetted off to the Bahamas to celebrate Lopez’s big day.

In addition to her ab photo, Lopez shared a series of moments from the trip including pics of her lounging on the beach, posing with the kids, and a view of the ocean.

The “Booty” singer works hard for her body and it shows. On Sunday, the pop star shared an ab-filled gym selfie in which she wore a tiny white bikini top and plant-patterned yoga leggings.

“#SundayFunday kind of…,” Lopez posted on Instagram. “Gotta get it in… now let the fun begin!! #birthdayweekbegins”

The mother of two constantly gets questions about how she manages to look so young.

“Listen, at some point, I’m going to age,” Lopez joked to emmy magazine. “They’ll say, ‘She looks old!’ But, right now, I’m holding it together.”