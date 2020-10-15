Jennifer Lopez Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Secrets from Her 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez is spilling the tea on one of the biggest performances of her career.

Months after the 51-year-old singer graced the stage for the halftime show at the 2020 Super Bowl on Feb. 2, Lopez is now revealing some behind-the-scenes facts about the Emmy-winning performance.

Speaking alongside Camila Cabello on the latest episode of Apple Music's SOMOS Radio, Lopez told host Christian Acosta a never-before-heard story tied to the feathered coat she wore during the performance, which featured the American flag on the outside and the Puerto Rican flag on the inside.

"The flag — I didn't even show it to anybody until the last minute because I didn't want anybody telling me I couldn't do it," Lopez revealed. "So it was kind of a secret."

"I just had the American flag on the outside and during rehearsals, I didn't really open it up until we were on stage, and I was like, 'Latino!'" she continued.

"That's a little secret," Lopez added. "But it definitely was a moment that I felt was so necessary to be said and I wanted to take the chance. It was really important to take the risk. So it was a lot of fun."

Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez brought down the house during her Super Bowl halftime performance earlier this year, where she sang and danced alongside Shakira to craft their showstopping production.

The duo performed an array of their most popular hits, with Lopez singing songs like "Jenny from the Block" and "Waiting for Tonight," and Shakira, 43, crooning tracks such as "Hips Don't Lie" and "Whenever, Wherever."

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

During her chat with SOMOS Radio, Lopez also said that the Super Bowl was a perfect place to make a statement, adding that she was proud to represent two groups that she identifies with.

"I knew I was representing Latinos and I knew I was representing that I was American as well," she said.

Lopez then discussed bringing her daughter, Emme, up to sing onstage during the spectacle, as she further discussed the idea of having little girls in cages during the set.

"The whole idea of having my daughter come up in a cage and sing 'Let's Get Loud' ... the whole idea was to raise our voices, to understand that your voice matters and to always use your voice," she said.

Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme

"That's why I filled the stage with little girls," she explained. "And letting women and Latinos know that ... we have an obligation, a responsibility, to speak out against injustices, to speak out against anybody who's not treating us in the way that we deserve to be treated."

Lopez continued: "And that was a huge statement that I hoped I did in a musical way. And this is the great thing about being a musician and being creative is that you can do things in a way that people can receive them. And it was received in a beautiful way, thank god. But the message was there."

Later in the chat, Cabello, 23, praised Lopez for her performance and gushed about how she felt while watching the halftime show.

"You had literally put, for every Latin woman, 'Oh I can be and do anything I want.' Because you're up there doing that and you're up there, like you were being so powerful and so in your power," she said. "It was so emblematic to me."

Cabello also told the "Dinero" songstress that she inspired her as an actress, telling her, "In the interview when I wrapped Cinderella, they were talking about what does it mean for you to be a Latin Cinderella? And I said your name in that interview, Jen."