Jennifer Lopez Says She and Shakira Want to Make an 'Impactful' Super Bowl Halftime Show

There are officially less than 100 days until Jennifer Lopez and Shakira take the Super Bowl stage!

Though few details have been announced for the halftime show, Lopez, 50, revealed to Extra that she is deep in the planning stages.

“I have been doing a lot of meetings about the Super Bowl, been prepping and hiring the people and putting concepts and ideas for the show together,“ she said. “Shakira and I have spoken a few times already. She’s putting her thing together, [I’m] putting my thing together, thinking about who we want to join us on stage, if we want that.”

In late September, the singers confirmed they’ll be performing at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Feb. 2, 2020 — which also happens to be Shakira’s birthday.

RELATED: Rihanna Confirms Rumors She Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Just Couldn’t Be a Sellout’

Image zoom KHALED DESOUKI/Getty Images; JOSEPH EID/Getty Images

“We are super excited. We want to make a beautiful, impactful, enjoyable, fun show for everybody. We want to bring everybody together. That’s the point. We as artists have that rare gift to be able to do that, and that’s what I think our main goal is,” Lopez shared.

Calling the Super Bowl halftime concert “an important show,“ the mom of two revealed she has yet to decide on a setlist and “what the show is actually going to be,“ adding, “My main goal is just to have fun out there.”

As for the outfits she will wear, Lopez is also in the midst of planning. “I’m getting sketches done. We’re into it, we’re into the creative process right now,” she said.

Lopez’s recent comments echo her prior remarks in late September when she and Shakira taped a segment for Thursday Night Football.

RELATED: From Beyoncé to Bruno (and Left Shark!): Looking Back at the Past Super Bowl Halftime Shows

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

“There’s nobody like her so I know that the two of us together are going to bring that special brand of what we do and there will be people who haven’t even seen us perform who get to see something special that night,“ she said of her co-headliner.

As for Shakira, the Super Bowl will be a double celebration as she will be turning 43 on show day.

“I’ve always wanted to perform at the Super Bowl. I think it’s the holy grail of the entertainment industry,” she told Zane Lowe on his Apple Music radio show. “It’s a sports event but it has a huge relevance for us artists and I think it’s gonna be fantastic and I’m gonna be celebrating my birthday with 100 million people. Just a small party, it’s surreal, actually.”

Though surprises and spoilers were kept under wraps, Shakira said the concert will be momentous for her and Lopez.

“I feel that’s gonna be great because she also represents a really important part of the Latino community who lives in the U.S. — who’s being born and raised in the U.S. — and in a way, I feel that I’m representing another part of the Latin world, which is all those people around the globe who barely speak English and a huge portion of the demographic that also arrived in the U.S. with the American dream,” she said.

Lopez and Shakira follow in the footsteps of last year’s Super Bowl headliners Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott. Previous performers include Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga.