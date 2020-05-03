Jennifer Lopez Gives Shakira a Booty Shaking Tutorial in Super Bowl Rehearsal Footage

Jennifer Lopez shared some of her booty-shaking secrets with Shakira ahead of their Super Bowl LIV Halftime performance.

On Sunday, Lopez shared some never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage from the pair's rehearsal leading up to their epic halftime show in February.

"I can't believe it’s already been 3 months since the #SuperBowlLIV #Halftime Show! ✨🏈✨ So much has happened since then, but I wanted to share a fun peek behind the scenes at our first rehearsal with the dancers and @Shakira ❤️," Lopez, 50, shared on Instagram.

In the clips, the mom of two practices her performance of "Jenny from the Block," and shares some fun moments with Shakira and their backup dancers.

One of the videos showed Lopez and the "Waka Waka" singer practicing some dance moves, including Lopez's booty-shaking routine. In the clip, Lopez can be heard sharing some of her secrets to perfecting the dance move with Shakira.

"I do it with my knees, I shake my knees," Lopez explains to Shakira, before adding with a laugh, "My mom taught me that when I was 4."

The pair made history as the first two Latina women to co-headline the Pepsi halftime show gig at the Super Bowl LIV earlier this year.

Throughout the 12-minute performance, Lopez and Shakira successfully blended each of their own unique styles into an unforgettable spectacle, which also happened to land on Shakira's 43rd birthday.

They covered a slew of their iconic hits, including Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie” and “She Wolf,” as well as Lopez's "Let's Get Loud" and “On the Floor."

Ahead of the performance, Lopez showed her co-headliner some love in a touching social media post showing the pair sharing an embrace before hitting the stage.

“So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira!” she wrote on Instagram alongside the photo. “Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do. #LetsGetLoud #GirlPower.”