Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be hitting the floor at Super Bowl LIV.

On Thursday, the singers confirmed they are the headlining acts for the halftime show on Feb. 2, 2020 — also Shakira’s birthday! — at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Shakira, 42, shared a photo of Lopez, 50, and the caption: “Get ready 02.02.20.”

“This is happening. 02.02.20,” Lopez tweeted along with a photo of Shakira.

Finally, a shot of the two together was shared, with the caption, “Going to set the world on 🔥🔥🔥 @shakira #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowlLIV @pepsi”

The Hustlers actress was rumored to be the performer for the Pepsi gig at football’s biggest night, but she had been playing coy during the weeks leading up to the official announcement.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Plays Coy About Super Bowl Halftime Rumors: ‘I Can’t Say I Wouldn’t Love It’

“It’s something that we’ve talked about for many years, and, you know, it would be nice. It would be nice. I can’t say I wouldn’t love it,” Lopez told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest while promoting Hustlers earlier this month.

The Super Bowl performance will be a follow-up to Lopez’s “It’s My Party” tour which doubled as a birthday celebration.

Lopez and Shakira follow in the footsteps of last year’s Super Bowl headliners Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott. Previous performers include Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga.

In August, it was announced that JAY-Z would be teaming up with the NFL to advise as a “live music entertainment strategist.” Through the deal, the rapper’s entertainment and sports company, Roc Nation, will consult the NFL on live events, including the Super Bowl halftime show.

JAY-Z’s partnership with the NFL follows a particularly controversial year for the football organization, after fans and artists rallied to support Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who started the #TakeAKnee movement to protest racial injustices.