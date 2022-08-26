Jennifer Lopez Serenaded Ben Affleck at Their Georgia Wedding with New Song: 'Can't Get Enough'

The couple celebrated their nuptials with a series of wedding festivities at Affleck's Georgia estate over the weekend

By
Published on August 26, 2022 03:10 PM
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Pass the mic — the bride is ready to sing.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Jennifer Lopez is shown singing a never-before-heard song for new husband Ben Affleck, 50, at their Georgia wedding celebrations last weekend.

In the clip, the actress and singer croons directly to Affleck — who was seated in a chair directly across from her, smiling and enjoying the performance — before holding the mic out to the crowd to have them join in on the catchy refrain: "Can't get enough."

"All night/ I can feel the passion / in your eyes / I'm still in love with you," Lopez, 53, sings as she's surrounded by backup dancers.

The couple held their wedding celebration on Saturday with over 100 guests, hosted at the Oscar-winning actor's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve in Georgia, following their intimate Las Vegas ceremony last month.

Officiated by Jay Shetty, the main ceremony was held on the back lawn under a white framework filled with white flowers while the courtyard was covered with thousands of candles. Everyone in attendance at the main event wore white. The celebration also included a traditional Southern-inspired, family-style dinner on Friday.

A source told PEOPLE that the location holds a special meaning to the couple. "Ben bought the property 20 years ago when they were engaged first time around," the insider said. "They have a special connection there, and his 50th birthday was last week so it made sense to do it there and then."

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Seen Holding Hands in Milan While on Their Honeymoon

Since then, the couple has been spotted traveling across Italy on their honeymoon. Earlier this week, they were seen dining at a historic hotel in Lake Como, Italy. A source who saw the pair at the restaurant told PEOPLE, "They were attentive only to each other, didn't have eyes for anything else."

The source added, "They seemed to very much enjoy the evening, as they arrived when the sun was still high and stayed on well after dark."

Lopez and Affleck first began dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November. They later postponed their September 2003 wedding. They rekindled their relationship close to two decades later in 2021, with Lopez telling PEOPLE, "It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other."

