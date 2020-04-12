Jennifer Lopez Reunites with Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs During Virtual Charity Dance-a-Thon

Jennifer Lopez and Sean “Diddy” Combs are dancing their way through social distancing!

Lopez, 50, joined the rapper, 50, in a dance-a-thon he hosted on Instagram Live Sunday to raise money for Direct Relief, a nonprofit organization that supplies medical equipment to communities affected by poverty or in emergency response. Diddy raised over $3.4 million in donations, which will go towards the organization’s response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

In a portion of the dance-a-thon, Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez virtually joined Combs and three of his sons to show off their moves. “Hey, I love you guys, I can’t wait until we can see each other again. May God bless y’all, and I just love you guys!” Combs told Lopez and Rodriguez, 44.

“Love you, buddy!” the former Yankees star said as fiancée Lopez shared, “We love you!”

“We love what you’re doing, we love everybody out there. We want to send you all the love in the world, from our family to yours,” the mom of two said.

“I’m the luckiest man in the world,” Combs added later as his children gathered to say hello to Lopez and Rodriguez.

Elsewhere in the Instagram Live party, Lopez and Combs showed off some salsa dance moves, with the singer joking, “I probably taught you that!”

Combs and Lopez dated for two years before splitting in 2001. The former couple announced their breakup on Valentine’s Day of that year, but have since remained friendly, reuniting in 2018 at Lopez’s All I Have Las Vegas residency show wrap party.

In photos from that encounter, the two talked and hugged warmly, as Rodriguez clasped hands and appeared to chat with them as Lopez smiled.

Combs’ dance-a-thon on Sunday also featured Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Shaq, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Kelly Rowland, Maluma, Billboard reported Saturday.

Apart from participating in Combs’ dance party, Lopez celebrated Easter with her family on Sunday.

“Just want to wish everybody an amazing and happy Easter. I know these are challenging times,” Lopez said in a video clip shared on Instagram that included a selfie of her, Rodriguez and their kids with a bunny filter.

“Today is a day that we celebrate miracles,” she added. “So let’s pray for our own and very near future. I love you all. Happy Easter.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.