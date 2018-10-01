Jennifer Lopez and Ex Diddy Share a Hug as He Chats with A-Rod at Her Las Vegas Residency Party

Talk about friendly exes!

On Saturday, as Jennifer Lopez wrapped up her hit All I Have residency show at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood, she reunited with her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In photos from the afterparty at Mr. Chow in Caesars Palace, Lopez, 49, and Diddy, 48, talked and hugged warmly. Lopez wore a sparkly jumpsuit with hoop earrings and her hair pulled back, while Diddy kept it casual in a denim jacket.

Showing that there are no hard feelings, Diddy and Lopez’s current flame Alex Rodriguez clasped hands and appeared to chat as Lopez beamed.

At the afterparty, Diddy drank Ciroc and spent time with Evan Ross and Anthony Anderson. Ashley Graham, Gayle King, Vanessa Hudgens, Tiffany Haddish, Ben Baller, Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai all hit the dance floor, and Ja Rule and LL Cool J also made appearances.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Ethan Miller/Getty

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jennifer Lopez Ethan Miller/Getty

Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa also attended Lopez’s last performance. According to a press release, Lopez’s ticket sales raked in more than $100 million during her three years in Sin City.

Lopez and Diddy dated for two years before announcing in a statement on Valentine’s Day 2001 that they had called it quits. Diddy was on the red carpet with Lopez when she wore her iconic green Versace gown to the Grammy Awards in 2000.

Jennifer Lopez and Sean Combs

In 2003, according to Entertainment Weekly, Lopez told Vibe magazine of the romance, ”It was the first time I was with someone who wasn’t faithful.”

She added, “I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin.”

By 2006, the former couple had reached smoother sailing. Diddy said that year, “She was one of my girlfriends, and the most highly publicized one. But I’ve been blessed to go out with a couple of great women, and she was one of the great ones.”

Jennifer Lopez and Sean Combs George De Sota/Newsmakers/Getty

He told Entertainment Tonight in 2017 that Lopez was one of his great loves “without a doubt.”