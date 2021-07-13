"I think that's why people went back as they saw different things happening in my life now and they go, 'Wow, really?'" she told Apple Music's Ebro Darden

Jennifer Lopez Says 'Some Things Do Last Forever' While Talking 2002 Album This Is Me... Then

This is J.Lo... now.

Speaking with Apple Music 1's Ebro Darden following the release of her collaboration with Rauw Alejandro "Cambia El Paso," Jennifer Lopez spoke about why she thinks fans are revisiting her 2002 album This Is Me...Then.

"The name of that album was This Is Me... Then. That was a moment. When you go back and hear that, you hear the purity and the love there," the 51-year-old said, referring to the album released around the time she was first in a relationship with Ben Affleck, 48. "And I think that's why people went back as they saw different things happening in my life now and they go, 'Wow, really?' And I think it gave people hope."

"Some things do last forever," she added.

The singer also spoke about what it's like to try to keep her difficult moments out of the public eye.

"There's been so many times in my life where I have not felt happy, just like anybody else. And I think I'm good at hiding that from the public because I don't feel like that's their burden to carry," she said. "I don't put that on them. It's show business. I put my best foot forward. I'm my best self every time I am out there, because I feel like people need that too."

"That's my responsibility as an artist, is to inspire and to help people think and grow about their own lives," she added. "They don't need my problems, so. But I do."

The star also referred to the timelessness of her hit "Jenny from the Block." Lopez said is "even more relevant now."

"People so identify that with who I am. That has not gone away," she said. "That's still who I am. That's still who people see me to be, like that girl who made it out the block and is here doing the limitless thing with her daughter now."

"That to me is such a dream come true. I'm so grateful for that journey," she said. "If you had to see, like you said, kind of the ups and downs and watching me grow up, I don't mind it. I'm glad that we've been on this journey together. I love it. I love it. I hope you guys have loved it too."

On Monday, Lopez's daughter Emme Maribel, 13, joined Affleck and two of his own children during a trip to Universal CityWalk as they munched on Wetzel Pretzels.

In June, a source told PEOPLE that Affleck was getting to know Lopez's twins and that they are "onboard with starting fresh in Los Angeles," where he lives.