Jennifer Lopez 'Deeply Saddened' By Death of 'World of Dance' Costar Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Jennifer Lopez is paying tribute to her World of Dance costar Stephen "tWitch" Boss after his tragic death at age 40.

The Marry Me star, 53, shared a series of photos with Boss and her fellow judges Derek Hough and Ne-Yo to Instagram, writing that she was keeping the star and his family, including wife Allison Holker Boss, in her thoughts.

"Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul…💔 Shocked and deeply saddened," she wrote. "My heart breaks for @sir_twitch_alot, his wife and children 🙏 Sending you love and strength 🤍"

Boss died by suicide in a Los Angeles motel on Tuesday, leaving behind Allison, 34, and their three children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

He was a guest judge on World of Dance, a dance competition series that aired on NBC, in 2020.

Judge Hough also paid tribute to Boss, writing on Instagram that the So You Think You Can Dance star "brought joy to everyone he encountered."

"My heart is aching for @allisonholker and their beautiful family during this time. My mind is clinging to memories of the dear friend we have all lost," Hough wrote. "When I think of twitch I think of Wisdom, Love, Light and Laughter. He brought joy to everyone he encountered and was an inspiration to all. It's gonna take some time to fully process this. May you rest in peace my friend. We love you 🙏🏼❤️"

Ne-Yo, meanwhile, shared Lopez's post to his own Instagram Story and added the words "Damn bro…." and a broken heart emoji.

Ne-Yo, Jennifer Lopez , Derek Hough, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

After rising to fame on SYTYCD, Boss later gained a new legion of fans on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He co-hosted Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings with his wife, and also appeared in TV and movies like Magic Mike XXL and Modern Family.

Allison shared a statement exclusively with PEOPLE after her husband's death, and said he "lit up every room he stepped into."

"He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans," she wrote. "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

She continued: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.