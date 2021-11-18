"I still believe in happily ever after, for sure," Jennifer Lopez said

Jennifer Lopez Says She's Open to Getting Married Again: 'I'm a Romantic'

Jennifer Lopez isn't ruling out another trip down the aisle.

The actress, 52, told the Today show in a segment with co-host Hoda Kotb that aired Thursday that she is open to getting married again.

"The two words 'Marry me' — are those two words you would like to hear in the future?" Kotb, 57, asked Lopez while chatting about her new rom-com, Marry Me.

"I don't know. Yeah, I guess. I mean, you know me. I'm a romantic, I always have been. I've been married a few times," Lopez said with a laugh.

The Hustlers actress has been married three times: to Ojani Noa from 1997–1998, then Cris Judd from 2001–2003, and most recently, to Marc Anthony, whom she wed in 2004 and divorced in 2014. She is currently dating Ben Affleck; the couple, who was previously engaged in 2002 and later split in 2004, reunited earlier this year.

Lopez continued, "I still believe in happily ever after, for sure. One hundred percent."

She and Affleck, 49, have been linked since this past summer when the couple traveled across Europe and celebrated her birthday, and later made their first red carpet appearance together, since reuniting, in September.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen on September 26, 2021 in New York City Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck | Credit: Gotham/GC Images

A source previously told PEOPLE Affleck and Lopez are "in it for the long run" and have been getting to know each other's children. Affleck shares three kids with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner: daughters Violet Anne, 15, and Seraphina Rose, 12, and son Samuel, 9.

Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 13, with Anthony. Speaking of Lopez's children, a source told PEOPLE in June, "They are slowly getting to know Ben. Everything seems to be running smoothly. It's very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn't looked this happy for a long time."

While appearing on Today Thursday, Lopez shared the first trailer for Marry Me, which she stars in alongside Owen Wilson. Lopez plays Kat Valdez, a popular singer who marries single dad Charlie Gilbert (Wilson, 53), on a whim when she finds out her fiancé (Maluma) cheated on her.