Jennifer Lopez Says She 'Survived' Entertainment Business Because Her Mother Made Her 'Tough'

Jennifer Lopez learned discipline at an early age.

In a new cover story with Rolling Stone, the actress and singer opened up about her family dynamic at home — and specifically, how her relationship with her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez prepared her for a future in the entertainment business.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Listen, my mom was also a fun mom. My mom was also the mom who got me into musicals and introduced me to all kinds of music. I am an entertainer because of my mom," the star, 52, told the outlet. "But I'm also able to survive the things I've survived in this business because my mom was tough. I don't think she could realize what she was preparing me for, but she did."

Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez for Rolling Stone | Credit: Chrisean Rose for Rolling Stone

Despite her success, Lopez added that growing up the way she did — in a small home in the Bronx with zero previous knowledge of the business — has sometimes left her feeling like an "underdog."

"I always feel like I was scrapping from the bottom. Always. I always felt like I wasn't the one that was supposed to be in the room," the "Jenny from the Block" singer said. "That's part of being Puerto Rican and from the Bronx and a woman."

She added, "You know what I mean? All of that stuff. Not being born into a family with money. Not knowing anybody in the business. I just went out there and said, 'F— it. I'm going to just try. I'm going to try to get in here.'"

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez On Musical Role in 'Marry Me' & Curating the Film's Soundtrack

And she did indeed manage to earn her place in the industry, but Lopez said there is still a disconnect between where she is and where she wants to be.

"It's just 20, 25 years of people going, 'Well, she's not that great. She's pretty and she makes cute music, but it's not really this and that.' You know, I think I've done some nice work over the years, some really nice work," she said. "But there is a club that I just wasn't a part of. And I always acted like, 'Yeah, I'm good. I'm fine. I'm OK.'"

She added, "But it hurts to not be included. I don't know if I will ever be. There is an inner circle, like, 'We are the great artists.' And then there's the pop artists."

Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez for Rolling Stone | Credit: Chrisean Rose for Rolling Stone

Last week, Lopez opened up to PEOPLE for a cover story interview about her new romantic comedy Marry Me, in theaters Feb. 11, and her "beautiful love story" with Ben Affleck.

"I've never been better," the star said. "It's just that we're all in a very beautiful moment."