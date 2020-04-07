Jennifer Lopez Says Coronavirus Isolation Has Affected Her Wedding Plans 'a Little Bit'

Jennifer Lopez is another bride-to-be who has had to put her wedding plans on hold due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

While appearing on the new at-home edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, the superstar opened up about how the outbreak and social distancing has impacted her big day with fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

“It did affect it a little bit,” Lopez, 50, said of the pandemic. “So, we’ll see what happens now … I really don’t know what’s gonna happen now as far as dates or anything like that.”

Fans have long anticipated Lopez and Rodriguez’s wedding after the couple finally got engaged during a romantic vacation in March 2019. Since then, the “Dinero” singer has kept any details about her big day tightly under wraps.

“We are just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world,” she added while speaking to host Ellen DeGeneres. “So, again, it’s just something we have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out.”

As couples across the world are forced to put their special day on hold, some have opted for virtual weddings, whether over video calls or social media.

The former MLB player and Lopez have been making waves on TikTok (many fans recall their viral “Flip the Switch” challenge), and DeGeneres suggested they take their big day to the platform.

“Do a TikTok wedding?” Lopez laughed. “Something to think about. We can’t make any commitments right now.”

While she may have to make some changes to her big day, the “Lets Get Loud” singer added that being forced to stay at home has been like “making lemonade out of lemons.”

“The whole family is here, we are all shut down for a few weeks now,” Lopez told DeGeneres, sharing that she’s socially distancing with Rodriguez and his daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, and her 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max.

“I have to say, I’ve been so on the run for the past few years that it’s nice to be home” she added. “I had planned to take a little bit of time off after the whole Super Bowl thing and World of Dance that I just finished filming a few weeks ago, so it’s been nice so far.”

However, the Hustlers star joked that in a couple of months, she would probably be ready to “jump off the edge of the roof.”

With the kids at home, Lopez says she’s been roped into helping with homework, as they are all taking online classes due to school closures. When asked by DeGeneres if she finds any of the assignments difficult the singer said, “Honestly, I think we are all kind of like ‘What is this?'”

“I’m not a teacher,” she added with a laugh. “Also, have you seen the math that they make the kids do now? It’s a new math … it’s crazy. So half the time I’m like ‘Ok, yeah, let’s look up that word what does that mean?’”

Difficult homework aside, the family seems to be having fun together while in isolation. In mid-March, Lopez shared an adorable video of her son Max entertaining his family on a hover-board.

The 12-year-old rolled up to Rodriguez, offering him a glass of sparkling water, but made sure to do a special spin as he poured the drink into a glass. He later performed a hilarious dance on the self-balancing scooter, with his mom heard laughing in the background.

“We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good…😊 #StaySafe #familytime,” she captioned the video.

