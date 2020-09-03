"It made me appreciate what I do more, my fans more, what Billie did for my daughter," Jennifer Lopez said

Jennifer Lopez Says Daughter Emme Was Brought to Tears When She Met Billie Eilish

Jennifer Lopez is revealing one thing her and her daughter have in common: their love for Billie Eilish!

In a recent interview with fiancé Alex Rodriguez on his podcast, The Corp, with Dan Katz, the music icon recalled the "mind-blowing" moment when her 12-year-old daughter, Emme, met the "Bad Guy" singer.

Lopez said she shared a special moment with her daughter while at an Eilish concert as the two are both big fans.

"My daughter is in love with her," she said of Eilish. "We had a real moment at the Billie Eilish concert that was like, 'Oh my god, we're bonding right now. It's amazing.'"

When the concert ended, Lopez and Emme had the opportunity to greet Eilish backstage.

"I watched my daughter freak out over Billie Eilish ... She walked in the room after the concert, and my daughter goes [gasps with hand over her mouth]. And I looked at her, and I'm like, 'What's the matter?' and she's literally ... the tears because she's idolized this girl," Lopez recalled.

The Hustlers star explained that Emme "connects" to Eilish's songs and lyrics and "loves her style."

"It moves her," Lopez continued.

"It made me appreciate what I do more, my fans more, what Billie did for my daughter," she said. "All of it, it was like a full-circle moment. We love Billie."

And Lopez isn't the only pop star to fangirl over Eilish — Britney Spears has also shared that she's a big supporter of the "My Future" singer.

During an episode of Eilish's Apple Music podcast, me & dad radio, the Grammy winner, 18, spoke with her father, Patrick, about the moment she stumbled upon Spears dancing to one of her songs on Instagram.

"Shout out to Britney, too, because lately, she's been ... or since I was on Instagram, which was weeks ago now, she posted a couple of videos to my songs and I almost pooped my pants," she joked. "So I love you, Britney."

Eilish recalled how, as a child, she used to break it down to some of Spears' hits, including 1998's "...Baby One More Time," which she called an "incredible song."