Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro and Kerry Washington Thank Hospital Workers in Heartfelt Videos

These famous New York City natives are showing support for their hometown.

To honor those Big Apple front line workers risking their lives amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro and Kerry Washington dedicated heartfelt messages to NewYork–Presbyterian Hospital’s more than 47,000 employees — thanking them for their “heroic” services.

“Hi everyone! I just want to thank all of the hospital workers, the doctors, nurses and staff at NewYork–Presbyterian Hospital for fighting the good fight,” Lopez, who grew up in the Bronx, began her message. “Your heroic efforts have not gone unnoticed.”

She added, “We love you, we thank you, and stay safe.”

For his message of gratitude, De Niro, 76, started out by saying that he is “a New Yorker just like you,” noting that “the only difference is, you are all heroes.”

“Your commitment, courage, selflessness and passionate care for your fellow citizens has gone above and beyond the call of duty,” said the Irishman actor. “… I am just overwhelmed with appreciation and respect for the work you’re doing. You really are my heroes; you’re heroes to all of us.”

De Niro continued: “With little thought for yourselves, you’re heroically throwing yourselves into the front lines of saving lives, saving our city [and] saving our society. God bless you all, please stay safe and, from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Washington, 43, who also grew up in the Bronx, sent a video message to the hospital, encouraging those who can donate to help out the medical professionals as they work to treat people during the global health crisis.

“New York may be the epicenter of the virus, but it is also the epicenter of front line heroes fighting to save lives,” the Little Fires Everywhere star said in the clip. “… Please acknowledge the front line heroes in your life. Who do you want to express gratitude for?”

Countless celebrities have voiced their solidarity and appreciation for front line and essential workers during the virus outbreak, including, but not limited to, those stocking grocery stores, working behind registers, driving public transport, making deliveries and more.

According to data compiled by The New York Times, there have been 202,208 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10,834 deaths in New York as of Wednesday.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.