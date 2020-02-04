Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Special Moment She Shared with Daughter Emme Before Super Bowl Show

Like mother, like daughter!

Jennifer Lopez shared a sweet moment with her 11-year-old Emme Maribel just minutes before performing the Super Bowl LIV halftime show at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

In a behind-the-scenes YouTube video shared by Lopez, 50, on Monday, the doting mom of two kisses her daughter before walking out onto the football field together.

As they wait for Shakira — who kicked off the first half of the performance — to finish her set, the “Jenny From the Block” singer and Emme can be seen jumping around to warm themselves up before the big show.

“These moments were captured just minutes before we hit the stage last night,” Lopez wrote on Instagram as she shared the same clip. “All I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are.”

She continued, “We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great.”

Emme stole the show on Sunday night when she hit the stage to perform with her mother. The tween began her cameo with a rendition of “Let’s Get Loud” alongside some other young performers, before belting out a few lines from Bruce Springsteen’s “Born In the USA” as her mom sashayed around in red, white and blue feathered Puerto Rican flag cape.

Emme and her twin brother Maximilian “Max” David‘s dad Marc Anthony had some sweet words for his daughter following the halftime show, sharing a photo of her onstage in celebration.

“Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my ❤ and I am forever yours,” the “You Sang to Me” hitmaker wrote.

Lopez’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez‘s two daughters — Ella Alexander, 11, and Natasha Alexander, 15 — also couldn’t help but to gush over Emme’s scene-stealing performance.

“My favorite part was when the little girls came out and Emme sang, it was really good,” Ella said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight after the show.

“It was the coolest thing to watch my stepsister sing. I’m so proud of her every time I see her and her voice is just angelic,” Natasha told ET. “My favorite part was whenever the beat dropped and the crowd just went crazy and the energy in the stadium was unreal.”