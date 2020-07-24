The singer said that late rapper Heavy D coined the moniker at the start of her music career

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Origin of J.Lo Nickname & How Relationship with Ex Sean Combs Made it Stick

Jennifer Lopez is finally giving the lowdown on J.Lo.

During a recent episode of NBC's World of Dance, the "On the Floor" singer — who turned 51 on Friday — explained the origins of her ubiquitous abbreviated nickname to her fellow judges, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo. Lopez, aka Jenny from the Block, revealed the famed name came from rapper Heavy D in the 1990s. Heavy D died in 2011.

"'J.Lo' came from Heavy D,” she said during the episode. "Remember Heavy D, the rapper? He would come into the studio when I was making my first album, and he would always call me 'Jenny Lo.'"

Lopez continued to explain how she was dating Sean Combs at the time, so "'Puffy' and 'Jennifer Lo' and 'Jenny Lo' was showing up in records." In 2001, Lopez released her J.Lo album, which featured songs like "Love Don't Cost a Thing," "Dance with Me" and "I'm Gonna Be Alright."

"They were talking about us in records and stuff like that," she said. "So I was like, 'I’m gonna name the album J.Lo.'"

To help Hough, 35, have a persona that fits in with J.Lo and Ne-Yo, Lopez coined the nickname "D.Ho" for the Dancing with the Stars alum. "'D.Ho'? So mine came from ..." Hough questioned as Lopez cut in and said, "Me! Do you like it?"

Her self-titled album from 19 years ago not only cemented a nickname for the star but also displayed her love for denim. Lopez famously wore a dark-wash jean jumpsuit on the album cover, a fabric choice the singer continues to love to this day.

In a video interview ahead of Coach’s pre-fall 2020 collection, featuring chambray fabrics embossed with its signature "C" logo, the brand ambassador revealed that her go-to Coach bags are those that have a streetwear-inspired style.

“I’m a New York girl, you know. First album cover, I was wearing denim,” the Bronx native said. “I’m just a denim girl.”

