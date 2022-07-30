Jennifer Lopez will be performing at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala on Saturday in Capri, Italy

Jennifer Lopez Returns to the Stage for the First Time Since Her Wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is getting back to work!

The "On the Floor" singer, 53, was seen rehearsing on the Italian island of Capri Friday, ahead of performing at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala on Saturday.

Wearing an animal print two-piece with sparkles and feathers, the JLo Beauty founder worked her way through a full dress rehearsal for the show, reported La Repubblica.

At the end of the night, the custom-designed look will be up for auction, La Repubblica added.

While Lopez is the main musical guest, the crowd will also be entertained by DJ Diplo, Sofia Carson and Switzerland's DJ Cruz, La Repubblica reported.

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez during the rehearsals for the concert to be held tomorrow, Saturday 30th July 2022 for the summer gala event LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF at La Certosa di San Giacomo in Capri. Credit: Ciao Pix/SplashNews.com

The musical event will also be followed by a dinner and charity auction in aid of children in war-torn Ukraine, with UNICEF representatives based in Ukraine joining remotely, Variety reported.

In addition, a documentary made in Jordan will be screened, detailing the work being done by UNICEF and LuisaViaRoma at the Zaatari and Azraq refugee camps that welcome Syrian children and their families, according to the outlet.

Lopez's show comes on the heels of her Parisian getaway with new husband Ben Affleck.

The newlyweds were regularly photographed around the French capital after flying out on July 21 and were even spotted kissing and cuddling on a park bench for more than two hours the following day.

A source told PEOPLE they were "like two teens... very loving, very attentive."

Lopez and Affleck also spent time around the city with their kids, visiting sights including the Louvre and the Musée d'Orsay.