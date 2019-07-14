Image zoom Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez was forced to reschedule her show at Madison Square Garden Saturday night after a massive power outage left parts of New York City shrouded in darkness.

The “Medicine” singer, 49, had already kicked off her last of two shows at the iconic venue as part of her It’s My Party tour when the lights went out, prompting an evacuation.

Lopez, a New York native, shared a video to Instagram from backstage, telling her fans she was “heartbroken” by the turn of events.

“They just told me to get off stage. I was waiting there, obviously all the power went out in the city and obviously here at Madison Square Garden while we were in the middle of our show. Actually, we had just started our show,” she said.

“They’re asking everybody to evacuate very slowly and calmly and that’s what we’re gonna have to do … I love you, I’m so sorry that this happened in the middle of our moment this time,” she added.

In a second video, Lopez again grew emotional as she promised her fans she would make it up to them by rescheduling the performance as soon as she could.

“I am devastated and heartbroken right now. I cannot tell you – on the second night of performing at MSG after such an amazing night last night, I just don’t even know what to say,” she said. “I just want you guys to know that you are going to get your money’s worth, that we are going to come back and we’re gonna do an amazing show for you.”

The mother of two continued, “I am so sorry that this happened. Obviously, it was beyond all of our control. The building handled it really well, they did the smartest thing for everybody’s safety.”

By Saturday night, Lopez revealed that she would be rescheduling the show for Monday night.

“MSG is working feverishly to make this happen,” she said in a third video. “I have said that I will come back on Monday before my show in Boston on Tuesday to do the show that we did not do tonight … No blackouts this time! And we will have the most amazing celebration ever.”

Lopez is scheduled to perform at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts, on Tuesday night.

Her fiancé Alex Rodriguez was on hand amid the chaos, and shared a hilarious video that featured Lopez yelling at a TV as a news anchor reports on the cancelation of her concert.

“J. Lo comes out, she kills the first number!” Lopez says, imitating the newscaster. She later yells at the TV, “We’re gonna do the show on Monday!”

Rodriguez was on hand for the sold-out night one of Lopez’s MSG shows, bringing her children, 11-year-old twins Max and Emme, and his daughters, Ella, 11, and Natasha, 14, to check it out, too.

“Bronx to Madison Square Garden. For a cab driver, it’s just a 9.2-mile ride,” he wrote in a sweet Instagram tribute. “But for @jlo, the road from being a kid running around with holes in her shoes in the Bronx to headlining at the world’s most famous arena, was long and arduous and took years of hard work and relentless dedication. Keep on killing it girl.”

Prior to the blackout, it appears Lopez’s first number Saturday was her hit single “Get Right,” as seen in a video shared to Instagram by CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King.

King was in attendance at the show, and captured the brief performance as well as the audience’s confused reaction on social media.

“Uhhh yeah so I actually made it to @jlo concert and then what had happened ‘wuz’ swipe left…” King wrote. “Now wondering [sic] the streets in an Uber trying to find a hotel room .. my apt has NO power and I live on the 27th floor … funny thought my place had a back up generator …”

The cancellation was an unfortunate turn of events for King, who had previously planned to see Dave Chappelle’s show on Broadway Saturday night, only for it to be canceled because of the blackout.

King eventually shared a photo with Chappelle, revealing the happy news that she’d finally seen him perform an impromptu show at The Gramercy Theatre.

Parts of New York City, mainly Manhattan’s midtown and Upper West Side, were plunged into darkness for several hours Saturday night in a major power outage that affected approximately 72,000 people, according to Con Edison.

The outage, which started just before 7 p.m. and was fixed hours later, came on the 42nd anniversary of the 1977 blackout, which affected the entire city and sparked chaos.

The blackout snarled traffic, as lights were down, and also caused “extensive delays” on many of the city’s subway lines, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

In addition, many Broadway shows went dark, with many casts performing on the sidewalks as well as rescheduling shows.