Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me

Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video

Jennifer Lopez is ready for love in her latest music video.

The singer dropped the full video for her new song, "On My Way," Friday, which is featured in her upcoming movie, Marry Me. Lopez, 52, performs her romantic ballad in the three-and-a-half minute clip directed by Santiago Salviche, which sees her rock two glamorous looks on a dramatic set.

She begins the video standing on a dark stage, but as the background slowly illuminates, Lopez walks forward to sit on a red chair as a projection of an orchestra appears behind her. As the opening notes play, clips from Marry Me flash footage of herself and costar Owen Wilson, replacing the orchestra.

In an Iris Van Harpen gown, Lopez starts to sing, "Always knew you even when I didn't / Know you, don't make sense, but it do / I was on my way to you."

As the video continues, she switches between the dreamy dress and a sequined Versace jumpsuit, worn while walking before a projection of the Brooklyn Bridge.

As the song built into a crescendo, she sings, "Every heartbreak was a yellow brick road / Pointing me straight, just taking me home / I was never lost, I was just passing through / I was on my way to you," as the lyrics from "On My Way" appear behind her.

When the track picks up a tempo, Lopez starts dancing to the beat, removing the cropped jacket to reveal a black tank while the lights of the bridge sparkle behind her. She ends the video right where she began, back on the empty stage, and looks directly into the camera as the music fades away.

The pop star released "On My Way" in November, not long after she performed her new song for the first time at Global Citizen Live in September.

"This song is about pushing through old mistakes and finding your destiny ... But this is just for you guys here tonight," she told the crowd at the concert. "I want to share this with you because I feel, I feel, what I know is that we are on our way."

Lopez hits another high note on the silver screen in Marry Me, the movie she recorded "On My Way" for. The actress stars as singer Kat Valdez, who spontaneously marries a math teacher (Wilson) after learning her fiancé cheated on her.

The film also stars Maluma, Sarah Silverman, John Bradley, Michelle Buteau and Utkarsh Ambudkar.