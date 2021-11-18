Marry Me is in theaters on Feb. 11, 2022

Jennifer Lopez Releases 'On My Way' from Upcoming Film Marry Me — Listen Here!

Jennifer Lopez is spreading more lyrical love!

The actress and singer's new single "On My Way" — featured in her upcoming romantic comedy Marry Me — dropped Thursday.

"This song is about pushing through old mistakes and finding your destiny ... But this is just for you guys here tonight," Lopez told fans while performing "On My Way" for the first time at Global Citizen Live in September.

"I want to share this with you because I feel, I feel, what I know is that we are on our way."

The performance posted on YouTube in September went viral with nearly 700,000 views.

The trailer for Marry Me was also released Thursday, giving fans a glimpse at what to expect from the film, which features songs from Lopez and Latin music star Maluma.

Lopez plays Kat Valdez while Owen Wilson stars as divorced math teacher Charlie Gilbert. The two are brought together in an unlikely romance.

When music superstars Valdez and Bastian — played by Maluma — are set to get married in front of a worldwide audience, the film takes a surprising twist.

Jennifer Lopez - Marry Me Jennifer Lopez | Credit: Universal Pictures

Only seconds before saying "I do," Valdez discovers Bastian has been unfaithful and she decides to marry Gilbert, a stranger in the crowd.

The trailer teases fans with an appearance by Sarah Silverman as Gilbert's close friend who encourages him to follow his heart.

The film also stars John Bradley, Michelle Buteau and Utkarsh Ambudkar.