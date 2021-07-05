Jennifer Lopez Releases 'Cambia el Paso' with Rauw Alejandro — Hear the Empowering Lyrics

"Your life is better now without him … You don't need anyone to be okay," go some of the lyrics to Jennifer Lopez and Rauw Alejandro's new song "Cambia el Paso"

Jennifer Lopez's new song has finally arrived!

The pop powerhouse released "Cambia el Paso" — her new track with Rauw Alejandro — on Monday, the title of which translates to "Change the Step."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the song's empowering lyrics, Lopez, 51, sings in part (in Spanish), "He doesn't deserve to have her in his arms / She knows it, she knows it."

"Your life is better now without him … You don't need anyone to be okay / She does not fail, she does not fail," the song continues.

In the chorus, Lopez sings, "Change the step, change the step, change the step / All she wanna do is just dance dance dance dance."

JLO - Cambia El Paso Jennifer Lopez and Rauw Alejandro | Credit: Ana Carballosa

Lopez has been teasing her highly anticipated summer collab with Alejandro, 27, for several weeks — and has said that it's about moving on.

"The song is about change and not being afraid to take the step," she said on SiriusXM's Pitbull's Globalization. "Like, just take the step, advance, do what you need to do."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"If something's not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, like, just make that move," added Lopez, who split from Alex Rodriguez earlier this year and is now dating former flame Ben Affleck. "And dance."

JLO - Cambia El Paso Jennifer Lopez | Credit: Ana Carballosa

The star teased the "Cambia el Paso" music video on Instagram, posting clips of herself and Alejandro on the beach.

"Ready?" she captioned another set of glam footage over the weekend.

The new song comes just a month after Lopez and Alejandro were spotted filming the music video on Española Way down in Miami Beach, where a source told PEOPLE that the Hustlers actress was "full of energy."

"Jennifer was radiant and full of energy even though the shoot was nine-plus hours [long]," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Releases Sexy Music Video For New Song "Ni Tú Ni Yo"

Alejandro — who most recently released his album VICE VERSA — previously spoke to PEOPLE following his LP Afrodisíaco, which set him on a path to becoming one of reggaetón's biggest stars.

"The music is porn for your ears. My music is pleasure," he said of the 2020 album. "If you hear my music, you'll feel pleasure in your soul and your whole body."