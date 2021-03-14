Jennifer Lopez References News of Her Relationship Drama with Alex Rodriguez in TikTok Montage

Jennifer Lopez's video included a reference to Alex Rodriguez saying he's "not single" after they issued a joint statement about "working through some things"

Jennifer Lopez knows the truth about her relationship with Alex Rodriguez.

On Sunday, the day after the pair issued a joint statement that they are "working through some things" following reports that they had split, Lopez shared a TikTok montage that briefly referenced the news.

At one point in the clip, which is set to Saweetie's "Pretty Bitch Freestyle," Lopez, 51, includes several headlines, two of which referenced her relationship with the former New York Yankee, 45.

One headline referenced the news of their reported split, while another highlighted comments Rodriguez made on Saturday, telling photographers, "I'm not single." Also included was a story where Lopez exclusively opened up to PEOPLE about why she clapped back at an Instagram user who accused her of getting "tons" of Botox.

"I ain't worried bout a blog," Saweetie raps on the track. "Every lie off your lips get me views."

"Sunday brunch playlist," Lopez captioned the post.

The montage clip comes two days after multiple sources told PEOPLE that Rodriguez and Lopez had broken up after nearly four years together.

The pair later announced in a joint statement that they are staying together but "working through some things."

"They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up," a source close to the pair told PEOPLE, adding that the speculation that arose last month that Rodriguez had an affair with Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy "had no bearing on the rough patch at all. "

"She's working in the Dominican Republic and he's in Miami so it's tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and COVID," the source said of Lopez and Rodriguez, "but they want to try to stay together."

Earlier this year, Lopez talked about having to postpone their wedding because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don't know if we'll be able to re-create that," the "In the Morning" singer told Elle in January. "We canceled it, and since then we haven't really talked about it. There's no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it."

She also shared last month that she and Rodriguez have gone to therapy together.

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in the Bahamas in March 2019 after dating for two years.