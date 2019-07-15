Jennifer Lopez knows how to make lemonade out of lemons.

In the wake of her New York City concert cancellation due to the blackout on Saturday evening, the “Medicine” singer, 49, headed to Fenway Park in Boston on Sunday with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and his daughter Natasha to catch the Red Sox play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While Rodriguez, 43, was busy broadcasting for Sunday Night Baseball, Lopez took a seat in a box to watch the game. Dressed in a white tank top, baggy khaki pants, and a heavy cardigan wrapped around her, the singer looked every bit the casual glam icon with her hair slicked back into a bun and rose-colored aviator sunglasses on her face. Lopez also managed to make a new friend during the game: the Boston Red Sox mascot, Wally!

“Sorry Alex,” the beloved mascot joked on his Twitter feed, along with a set of photos standing next to the singer.

Image zoom Wally and Jennifer Lopez Wally/Twitter

Lopez later posted a quick Instagram story of herself and Natasha, 14, watching the game.

Though the Sox avoided putting the star on the screen, they did hint to her presence at the iconic park, playing her hit song “Waiting for Tonight” as fans danced along.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez and Natasha Jennifer Lopez Instagram Story

Lopez and Rodriguez took off together around 1 a.m., after the game ended in a 7-4 win for the Dodgers.

“They stayed til the end of the game, it was late,” said one bystander, who saw the couple leave in an SUV. “They jumped right in.”

Image zoom Wally and Jennifer Lopez Wally/Twitter

Though Lopez is set to take the stage for the rescheduled show in New York on Monday night, she will return to Boston on Tuesday evening to perform at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, located 35 miles outside of Boston.