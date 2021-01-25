Jennifer Lopez Recreates 'Love Don't Cost a Thing' Music Video for Song's 20th Anniversary: Watch

Two decades later, Jennifer Lopez's affection still doesn't come with a price tag.

The 51-year-old singer recently recreated the iconic 2001 music video for her song, "Love Don't Cost a Thing," which followed a heartbroken Lopez as she received a piece of jewelry instead of her partner's presence and went on to dance and frolic on a Miami beach.

In a video posted to her Instagram over the weekend, Lopez walks along the sand and removes first her sunglasses and then her coat and watch, tossing them off camera as she continues to strut along the shoreline.

Near the end of the footage, she turns around and starts to remove her T-shirt (from her own merch line), before letting it fall back down and teasingly covering the camera with her hand.

"Happy 20th Anniversary to my 2nd album J.Lo!!!! Had a little fun at a recent shoot 😎," Lopez captioned the playful clip, adding hashtags including "#Throwback," "#LoveDontCostAThing," "#JLO20thAnniversary" and "#LoveDontCostAThingChallenge."

Lopez also shared a series of images from the shoot in a follow-up post, writing, "As I reflect on the fact that it's the #JLo20thAnniversary, I just wanted to say thank you to all of you for being with me, loving me and supporting me through all the ups and downs."

"Thank you so much for all the love over the past 20 years!! I love you so much!!" she concluded, along with the hashtags, "#MyLoveDontCostAThing" and "#SameGirl."

While many praised the pop star for her video, others questioned why she would encourage a "#LoveDontCostAThingChallenge" from fans considering her own wealth and the fact that many are struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"You want us all to rush to the beach ... to have our friends film us throwing away good jewelry? I'm so confused," one wrote, while another said, "We are in a [pandemic], still haven't gotten our second stimmy & you want us to go out & throw our s--- away in the sand?!?"

Lopez is fresh off her performance at the inauguration of President Joe Biden last Wednesday, during which she sang renditions of "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful" and recited a portion of the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish.

Four days later, the actress and singer's proud beau, Alex Rodriguez, shared a loving message about his fiancée's patriotic medley.

"I can't stop thinking about Wednesday and Jen's performance at #Inauguration2021," the retired athlete, 45, wrote alongside a photo of the pair together that day. "It was such an iconic moment — one I'll never forget. I can't express how proud I am of her and how privileged I felt just to be in attendance. It truly was awe-inspiring and so patriotic."