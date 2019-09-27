Jennifer Lopez Promises 'Explosion of Fun' for Super Bowl Performance as Shakira Teases a 'Surprise'

The Super Bowl may be five months away, but Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are already guaranteeing a great halftime show performance.

Hours after the singers confirmed they are the headlining acts for the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show, Lopez and Shakira appeared in a taped segment during Thursday Night Football, where they shared their excitement for the upcoming performance together and gave fans a sneak peek into what to expect.

“This is gonna be so much fun!” Lopez, 50, exclaimed before gushing about Shakira. “She’s such a dynamic performer, she does her own thing.”

“There’s nobody like her so I know that the two of us together are going to bring that special brand of what we do and there will be people who haven’t even seen us perform who get to see something special that night,” she continued. “It’s going to be an exciting show.”

“That’s what you can expect,” Lopez went on. “When you think about Shak and you think about what I do, the combination of that, I think of an explosion of fun and energy!”

Unfortunately for fans, that was all Lopez could give away before Shakira, 42, chimed in and told her, “Don’t spoil the surprise!”

Joining her fellow performer, Lopez reassured, “No none of the surprises!” before quickly adding, “It’s going to be the best super bowl ever! See you in Miami, mwah!”

Earlier on Thursday, the singers confirmed they’ll be performing at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on Feb. 2, 2020 — which also happens to be Shakira’s birthday.

Shakira shared a photo of Lopez captioning it “Get ready 02.02.20.” Meanwhile, Lopez tweeted, “This is happening. 02.02.20,” alongside a photo of Shakira.

Finally, a shot of the two together was shared, with the caption: “Going to set the world on 🔥🔥🔥 @shakira #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowlLIV @pepsi.”

Lopez and Shakira follow in the footsteps of last year’s Super Bowl headliners Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott. Previous performers include Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga.

In August, it was announced that JAY-Z would be teaming up with the NFL to advise as a “live music entertainment strategist.” Through the deal, the rapper’s entertainment and sports company, Roc Nation, will consult the NFL on live events, including the Super Bowl halftime show.

JAY-Z’s partnership with the NFL follows a particularly controversial year for the football organization, after fans and artists rallied to support Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who started the #TakeAKnee movement to protest racial injustices.

“We are so excited to announce that global superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will take the stage together for the very first time at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show,” Adam Harter, senior vice president of sports, media and entertainment for PepsiCo, said in a statement. “We’ve been working closely behind-the-scenes with our longstanding partners at the NFL, and now alongside Roc Nation to bring these mega superstars together. It is a testament to our partnership and commitment to push the envelope of what is possible.”

Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing for Pepsi, added, “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to the stage. These two remarkable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can become, and we’re confident that this will be an incredible performance for the ages.”