Jennifer Lopez Plays Coy About Super Bowl Halftime Rumors: 'I Can't Say I Wouldn't Love It'

Is Jennifer Lopez headlining the Super Bowl LIV halftime show?

Amid growing rumors that she’s slated to perform, the superstar made an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday morning, where she was slyly asked by co-host Ryan Seacrest whether she plans to be in Miami for the 2020 Super Bowl.

“I don’t know,” Lopez, 50, responded. “I know everybody’s asking me. They’re starting to think I’m telling people things. I don’t know anything yet!”

When Seacrest, 44, pressed on and said headlining the Super Bowl halftime show would be “a great thing to say ‘yes’ to in theory,” Lopez agreed.

“In theory, yes … It would be,” she said. “It’s something that we’ve talked about for many years, and, you know, it would be nice. It would be nice. I can’t say I wouldn’t love it.”

A day earlier, Lopez appeared on Hoda Kotb’s SiriusXM show, where she similarly played coy about the halftime show rumors.

When Kotb, 55, asked, “Are you performing at the Super Bowl this year?” Lopez laughed and responded, “I don’t know!”

And to that, Kotb said, “That was not a no!”

When reached by PEOPLE, a rep for Lopez had no comment on the rumors.

Super Bowl LIV is set to take place on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, which happens to be a city that Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez have close ties to.

Along with having a residence in Miami, Lopez also recently celebrated her 50th birthday on July 24 — which was declared “Jennifer Lopez Day” by the city of Miami Beach — there with a blowout bash at Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s sprawling estate on Star Island. The following weekend, Lopez brought her “It’s My Party” tour to a close with three consecutive dates in the city.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez George Pimentel/Getty

Performing at the halftime show would follow a huge year for Lopez, who got engaged to Rodriguez, 44, in March and is currently generating Oscar buzz for her upcoming film, Hustlers.

During her appearance on Kotb’s radio show, Lopez described hearing of the reviews after the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday.

“I was literally sitting in my bed yesterday and they were sending me all the reviews. I could not believe it,” Lopez said. “I was crying, me and my girlfriend of 20 years were sitting there and she was trying to film me. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’”

She continued, “You work hard your whole life and you wonder if anybody notices in a sense, on that level, to be in that conversation. You have dreams when you’re a little girl of being [at the Oscars], you know what I mean?”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional After Hearing Oscar Buzz Surrounding Her Performance in Hustlers

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez Cindy Ord/Getty

If Lopez is to be confirmed as Super Bowl LIV’s halftime show headliner, she would follow in the footsteps of last year’s headliners, Maroon 5.

In August, it was announced that JAY-Z would be teaming up with the NFL to advise as a “live music entertainment strategist.” Through the deal, the rapper’s entertainment and sports company, Roc Nation, will consult the NFL on live events, including the Super Bowl halftime show.

JAY-Z’s partnership with the NFL follows a particularly controversial year for the football organization, after fans and artists rallied to support Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who started the #TakeAKnee movement to protest racial injustices.

“The NFL has a great big platform, and it has to be all-inclusive,” JAY-Z, 49, told The New York Times of agreeing to work with the NFL and its activism arm, Inspire Change. “They were willing to do some things, to make some changes, that we can do some good.”