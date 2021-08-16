Jennifer Lopez Picked Out Jewelry for Ben Affleck's Daughters on His Birthday

Ahead of Ben Affleck's 49th birthday celebration, Jennifer Lopez was spotted picking up gifts for his daughters Violet and Seraphina

Jennifer Lopez has been enjoying some blended family time with beau Ben Affleck.

The two-time Grammy Award nominee, 52, attended an event with her 13-year-old daughter Emme at producer Jennifer Klein's house on Sunday where Lopez was spotted picking up some jewelry for Affleck's daughters.

"When she stopped by the Made by Mary jewelry station, she and Emme picked out several 'birth flower necklaces,' including two for Ben's daughters," a guest tells PEOPLE, noting that Lopez said she planned to gift them to Violet, 15½, and Seraphina, 12½, on Sunday night at Affleck's 49th birthday gathering.

She co-parents Emme and her twin brother Max, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 52. Affleck shares his two daughters and son Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 49.

Lopez was also accompanied by close friend and Hustlers producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas for Klein's annual "Day of Indulgence." The event was attended by Diane Warren and Laverne Cox, who raved about how "beautiful" Lopez looked in her recent vacation photos with Affleck. "J.Lo had a huge smile on her face at that," the party guest adds.

"They are slowly getting to know Ben," the source added. "Everything seems to be running smoothly. It's very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn't looked this happy for a long time."

Following their respective splits from Alex Rodriguez, 45, and Ana de Armas, 33, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in late April. They originally began dating in July 2002 after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding just days before the original date, and ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.