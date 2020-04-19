Jennifer Lopez Performs Barbra Streisand's 'People' for One World: Together at Home Special

Image zoom Global Citizen/Twitteer

Jennifer Lopez pulled off a spectacular performance to support healthcare professionals battling the global coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, the “Let’s Get Loud” songstress sang remotely for the One World: Together at Home special, organized by Global Citizen, the World Health Organization, and Lady Gaga to raise awareness through the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support local and regional charities providing food, shelter and healthcare to those in need amid the ongoing health crisis.

Lopez, 50, sang Barbra Streisand‘s “People,” while wearing a black Gucci sweater bedazzled with jewels in Streisand’s likeness.

“Thank you Global Citizen for having me be part of such a beautiful thing,” Lopez said before her performance. “You know there’s one thing that I realized more than anything during this whole time and it’s how much we all need each other.”

After her performance, Lopez told viewers, “I miss you.”

Her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, shared a selfie of himself, Lopez and her 12-year-old daughter Emme on Instagram before her performance.

“We are beyond honored to convert our back yard to a makeshift stage so we could be a part of tonight’s “One World: Together at Home” show,” Rodriguez wrote in the caption. “Tune in now and check out all of the incredible performances by these amazing artists … and most of all, stay safe everyone. ❤️.”

Gaga, Global Citizen and WHO announced the special earlier this month with the “Stupid Love” singer revealing at the time that she and Global Citizen have already raised $35 million for WHO.

Confirmed celebrity performers scheduled to take part are Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, J Balvin, Andrea Bocelli, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Elton John, John Legend, Chris Martin and Alanis Morissette.

Pianist Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Eddie Vedder and Stevie Wonder were also featured, along with David Beckham, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shah Rukh Khan.

Rounding out the lineup was Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher and Victoria Beckham.

Frontline doctors, nurses and families around the world were also headlined during the virtual show.

“As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, One World: Together At Home aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19. Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s,” Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, said.

Recently, Martin and Legend took part in Global Citizen and the WHO’s Together at Home series, which has featured virtual performances at A-listers’ homes in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

Charlie Puth, Common, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Ryan Tedder, Niall Horan, Steve Aoki, Jennifer Hudson, Miguel, H.E.R., Anthony Hamilton, Rufus Wainwright, Hozier and Julianne Hough have also participated in the campaign thus far.

The One World: Together at Home special is airing on April 18 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET/12 a.m. GMT.

