"On My Way" features in Marry Me, the upcoming romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson

Jennifer Lopez Wears Her Heart on Her Sleeve in Emotional 'On My Way' Music Video Clip

Jennifer Lopez is well on her way to reel-life romance!

In a preview of her upcoming music video for "On My Way" shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the singer belts the emotional ballad as clips from her forthcoming romantic comedy Marry Me play behind her.

Lopez, 52, stars in the film opposite Owen Wilson, and "On My Way," which she released last month, is featured on the soundtrack.

In the music video, directed by Santiago Salviche, Lopez sings in a sparkly black Versace jumpsuit while standing on the Brooklyn Bridge, awash in colorful lights.

Later, she watches clips from the movie play behind her as she wears her heart on her sleeve in a romantic Iris Van Harpen gown.

Marry Me, which hits theaters Feb. 11, features original songs from Lopez and Latin music star Maluma, who also stars in the movie.

The film follows the lives of music superstars Kat Valdez (Lopez) and Bastian (Maluma), who are set to say "I do" in front of a global audience.

Shortly before they're ready to wed, Kat discovers Bastian has been unfaithful, and, on a whim, decides to marry math teacher Charlie (Wilson), a stranger in the crowd, instead.

Marry Me also stars Chloe Coleman, Jimmy Fallon, John Bradley and Utkarsh Ambudkar, and was helmed by She-Hulk director Kat Coiro.

Lopez released "On My Way" last month, but performed it for the first time in September at Global Citizen Live.

"This song is about pushing through old mistakes and finding your destiny … But this is just for you guys here tonight," she told the crowd. "I want to share this with you because I feel, I feel, what I know is that we are on our way."