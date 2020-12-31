Jennifer Lopez Plans to Bring 'Good Energy' to New Year's Rockin' Eve Performance — and Into 2021

"It has been a difficult year for so many and we are hoping we can all start the new one with a positive and hopeful outlook," the singer and actress tells PEOPLE

After kicking off the year with the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Jennifer Lopez is wrapping up 2020 with a New Year's Rockin' Eve performance.

"What's up PEOPLE, I will see you at Wash Away 2020," Lopez said in an exclusive video. The star is closing out the year by symbolically washing away 2020 during her New Year's Rockin' Eve virtual after-party celebrating the launch of J.Lo Beauty. Lopez, 51, is hoping to welcome 2021 with hope, health, happiness and limitless possibilities.

After teasing her skincare line earlier this year, the Marry Me star will arrive in Times Square for her performance Thursday night via a train wrapped in campaign art before it officially launches Friday. Lopez will then hit the stage to deliver her first-ever live performance of her newest single, "In the Morning," during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve show.

"🚨 BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: I'm performing #InTheMorning for the very first time on @RockinEve!!!!!" Lopez captioned her announcement post on Instagram Tuesday, before asking her followers for performance suggestions. "It all starts with rehearsals. Which other songs should I add to the setlist?! Tell me below ✨🎉✨."

She tells PEOPLE: "It has been a difficult year for so many and we are hoping we can all start the new one with a positive and hopeful outlook. New Year's Rockin' Eve in Times Square is such a symbolic event and we're excited to perform for everyone and keep this tradition going, even though it will look a little different this year."

For Lopez's online after-party, 1,000 fans will join her mega zoom sessions, which will be live from her bathroom.

"Since most of us are staying in this year for the celebration, we still need some good energy and entertainment to dance the night away at home," she tells PEOPLE. "I am looking forward to hopefully being on the road again and reconnecting with my fans. I have missed them so much!" Ready for 2021."

Lopez adds, "The silver lining that I found from this year is the quality time that I spend with [my fiancé] Alex [Rodriguez] and our children. We would not have had that opportunity under normal circumstances. "