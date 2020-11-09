Jennifer Lopez will be presented with the award by collaborator Maluma on Wednesday

Jennifer Lopez Named WSJ. Magazine's Pop Culture Innovator of the Year: 'I Will Never Be Done'

Jennifer Lopez doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon — and her enduring power and success have earned her yet another incredible honor.

The multi-hyphenate is being presented with WSJ. Magazine's Innovators Award for pop culture innovator of the year, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. The honor will be given to Lopez by Columbian singer Maluma, 26, virtually on Wednesday night as WSJ. Magazine celebrates 10 years of innovation.

"Until the world is 100 percent perfect and completely fixed I will never be done," Lopez says in a clip from her acceptance video, which will be livestreamed.

She adds, "Every day I'm trying to be a better version of myself."

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez | Credit: WSJ. Magazine

Maluma — who collaborated with Lopez, 51, on two singles, "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely" — presents the recognition, saying of the longtime star, "I'm grateful for all the hard work and sacrifice she's made over the years and for paving the way for so many other Latin artists."

"Her creativity, her passion, the perfection she brings to the studio, and onset is the reason she's a superstar and the reason I'm proud to present this award," Maluma also says.

Image zoom Maluma | Credit: WSJ. Magazine

Some of this year's slated nominees and presenters include director Ava Duvernay; K-pop band BTS; actor Ethan Hawke and James Corden; actresses Michaela Coel and Taraji P. Henson; creator and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge; singer-songwriter Patti Smith; and producer Tyler Perry.

WSJ. Magazine's annual Innovators Awards — which have been presented for 10 years — honor inspiring talents from a variety of cultural pursuits. 2019 honorees included Julianne Moore for 2019 arts & activism innovator; Eddie Murphy for entertainment innovator and Tyler, the Creator for music innovator.

"2020 has been a season of new challenges and opportunities. One reason I'm so excited about this year's Innovators is because they've all risen to meet the moment with empathy and a sense of purpose," Kristina O’Neill, editor in chief WSJ. Magazine, tells PEOPLE in a statement. "That we're able to share their stories with a global audience in our first-ever all-virtual presentation feels especially fitting given the hope and admiration these extraordinary people inspire."