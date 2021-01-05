Jennifer Lopez Serves Up Some 'Monday Motivation' in a Red Bikini and Customized Robe

The star told PEOPLE last month that she was hoping to begin the new year with a "positive and hopeful outlook"

Jennifer Lopez is sharing some motivation for getting through the first Monday of 2021.

The musician and actress, 51, shared some inspiration on Instagram in the form of two posts to kick off the week.

In the first post, Lopez shared a photo of herself in the gym wearing a white sports bra and black leggings doing an arm workout. "Monday morning!! #2021 Let’s get it!!!" she wrote in the caption, tagging photographer Ana Carballosa.

In a second post, the Hustlers star shared a video of herself on a beach, set to "Life Is Good" by Future and Drake. In the clip, Lopez, wearing a red bikini and a customized robe that had her last name etched on the back, spreads her arms wide as she looks out over the ocean before moving into a stretch.

"#Meditation and #affirmations 🏝🌊✨," the star captioned the post. "#MondayMotivation."

Lopez's posts come just days after her New Year's Rockin' Eve performance in New York, where she sang Aerosmith's iconic hit "Dream On."

In an Instagram post of her performance shared on New Year's Day, Lopez said that the song's title is serving as her 2021 mantra.

"My mantra for this year: #DREAMON ✨ Our future is bright!!!" the "In the Morning" singer wrote. "2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ is going to bring endless opportunities for all of us to make our dreams a reality."

"A dream to band together and make this virus go away. A dream to be a more unified world. This felt like the perfect song to kick off 2021 and I’m so humbled and excited to have sung it last night on @RockinEve!!!! #DreamOn 🎉 #HappyNewYear everybody."

Speaking with PEOPLE last month, Lopez said she was hoping to begin the new year with a "positive and hopeful outlook."

"It has been a difficult year for so many and we are hoping we can all start the new one with a positive and hopeful outlook," she said. "New Year's Rockin' Eve in Times Square is such a symbolic event and we're excited to perform for everyone and keep this tradition going, even though it will look a little different this year."