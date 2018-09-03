Jennifer Lopez Is Missing Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez After Having Spent Just 'One Day Apart'

It doesn’t get much sweeter than this!

On Monday morning, Jennifer Lopez penned a touching message to her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, after the pair had spent just “one day apart.”

“One day apart and already missing this one…@arod,” she wrote alongside a picture of the former New York Yankee star — and in an extra special touch, Lopez ended her note by adding both a kissy lips and a heart emoji.

In the photo, Rodriguez smiles while lounging on a set of steps as he wears a plain white t-shirt, a pair of dark pants, and a baseball cap promoting his company, A-ROD Corp.

Last month, the former athlete shared the same photograph on his own Instagram account, referencing the area code for Miami in the caption.

Just one day earlier, Rodriguez, 43, proved that Lopez was also front and center on his mind when he shared a snap of the multi-talented star, 49, smiling while showing off her abs in her beloved Niyama Sol activewear.

“Happy Labor Day Weekend to all the women who work hard year-round,” he captioned the playful shot.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to ‘Twin Soul’ Alex Rodriguez While Accepting Video Vanguard at VMAs

While accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards in August — shortly after the couple returned from a romantic vacation in Italy — Lopez gave a heartfelt speech in which she called Rodriquez her “twin soul.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez John Shearer/Getty

“And Alex. You’re like my twin soul. We’re like mirror images of each other,” she said. “My life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realize that every day the sky is not the limit — the universe is infinite, and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding. There’s so much more to do — to experience — and there is no one I’d rather do it with. You’re my macho baby and I love you.”

The pair have been dating since March 2017.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Is ‘More Mature and Peaceful’ with Alex Rodriguez — Inside Their Happy Blended Family

Opening up about the pair’s relationship in July, Lopez shared that even though the couple are clearly incredibly happy together, had they gotten together when they were younger, things might not have worked out.

“I think maybe if we would have met in our twenties, maybe not so much…. we were both… we’re too crazy,” she explained during an interview on the Cubby and Carolina in the Morning.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Felipe Ramales/Splash

“But now at this point in our lives where we both have kids, we both have accomplished certain things in our careers and we’re kinda in that second act of our lives, we really complement each other. It’s like, where I need help, he’s really strong and where he needs help I’m really strong,” she added.

In an interview on Today days later, the former World Series Champ agreed, saying, “To be honest, if this happened when we were in our twenties, it would have never happened.”

“It was just too much craziness. I wasn’t mature enough. You know, boys, we got to get our dumbness out of the way,” he remarked.