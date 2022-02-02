“The songs tell the story just as much,” Lopez tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story of the soundtrack

Watch a Hot Mashup of Songs from Jennifer Lopez's Curated Soundtrack for Her New Movie Marry Me

The soundtrack for Jennifer Lopez's new movie Marry Me is out Friday — and it looks to fulfill all of our Valentine's Day needs!

Ahead of the soundtrack's release, the actress and singer, 52, shared a video mashup to prep fans for what's to come.

In the video, fans can watch a series of brief clips from the movie paired with songs featured on the soundtrack. A few are "Marry Me," "Pa Ti (For You)," which Lopez released with costar and reggaeton singer Maluma in 2020, and "Church."

The video also previews fun dance numbers, studio recordings, and intimate performances with Maluma, 28, along with scenes alongside costar Owen Wilson.

In a new cover interview for the Love Issue, on newsstands this week, the "On My Way" singer spoke to PEOPLE about the role the soundtrack — which she curated — played in the movie.

"The songs tell the story just as much," she told PEOPLE exclusively.

"I always wanted to do music with movies. I love musicals and I've never really had the chance to do one since Selena. And even then it wasn't my voice," she said, referring to her 1997 hit Selena, in which she plays the late music icon Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.

Lopez continued, "It was Selena's voice in the movie. And so it was about, 'Hey, this project could really lend itself to doing that and performing and putting these two worlds together that had lived so separately for so very long.'"

In the end, she said the project is a "great love story with music."

The highly anticipated romantic comedy is set to hit theaters on Feb. 11 and follows superstar Kat Valdez (played by Lopez) who marries complete stranger Wilson Charlie (played by Wilson) on a whim after splitting with fiancé Bastian (played by Maluma).

Playing a superstar singer in the romantic comedy was "really fun and also cathartic," Lopez said. She co-produced the film and enjoyed "revealing a little something of what it's like living in the public eye."