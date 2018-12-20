Jennifer Lopez Says Ex-Husband Marc Anthony 'Helped Me with My Confidence' During 7-Year Marriage

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony may have not been meant to be romantically, but the lessons learned during their time together remain top of mind for the actress and singer — even years later.

On Sunday TODAY, the Second Act star opens up to host Willie Geist about her relationship with her ex-husband, saying, “While I was married to Marc, he really helped me with my confidence, and he saw where I suffered.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lopez, who was married to Anthony for seven years before they split in 2011, said that Anthony, 50, would insist, “You’re a great singer. Don’t ever let anybody tell you you’re not a great singer.”

She added, “And I respected him so much because I consider him one of the best singers of all time.”

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony John Shearer/WireImage

Supporting one another’s success sure won’t ever dampen their own. During an appearance on Spotify’s ¡Viva Latino! podcast last December, Lopez, 49, discussed how she and Anthony “repaired” their relationship after their split by collaborating on her Spanish-language album Por Primera Vez.

RELATED: From Co-Parents to Colleagues: A Timeline of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s Relationship

“It actually repaired certain parts of our relationship that had been fractured from our marriage and our divorce and it made us friends again,” she said. “Because when we first started working together, it’s how we met… we met working. And so we remembered that, like, oh right, we connect on this level of music.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez on Blending Families with Alex Rodriguez: ‘The Kids Are So Open to Love’

“And that’s what the album came out of,” she added.

Lopez and Anthony co-parent their two children, 10-year-old twins Emme and Max. The “On the Floor” singer began dating former MLB star Alex Rodriguez in March 2017 and the two have since then focused their energies on traveling together and spending time with their combined families.

Sunday TODAY airs every Sunday morning at 8 a.m. ET on NBC.