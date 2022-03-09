Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean to Perform at 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards
The star-studded line-up of performers at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards is here!
Seven stars will take the stage in Los Angeles on March 22, including Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth, host LL Cool J, Måneskin and Jennifer Lopez, who is the recipient of this year's Icon Award.
The Marry Me star, 52, will be honored with the annual prize, which recognizes "her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force," according to a press release.
The show, now in its ninth year, announced its list of nominees in January, and famous faces include Adele, Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, Maroon 5 and Luke Combs.
Categories include best new artist and album of the year in nine different categories, while there are also a slew of fan-voted categories, including best fan army, best lyrics, best cover song, best music video, the Social Star Award, favorite tour photographer, TikTok bop of the year, TikTok songwriter of the year and best comeback album.
Voting will close on March 15, and fans can vote using hashtags on Twitter or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.
The event will air live from The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Fans can also listen in on iHeartMedia radio stations and the iHeartRadio app. Tickets are also on sale to the general public.