Watch Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson and Thomas Rhett Take On the 'Dance or Donate' Challenge

A new social media challenge has the stars showing off their dance moves — all for a good cause!

The “Dance or Donate Challenge” has already received support from top-notch artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson and Thomas Rhett as it works to raise awareness and funds for the United Cancer Front.

The initiative kicked off with UCF founder Lilly Tartikoff who challenged 16 celebrities to join in the challenge including Hoda Kotb, Clarkson, Jimmy Fallon, Julianne Hough, Katy Perry, Will Smith and Eva Longoria.

Of those challenged, Kotb, Clarkson and Hough have already stepped up, showcasing their moves online.

Dancing and singing along to Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” the 54-year-old Today Show host taps Rhett, Lopez and co-host Savannah Guthrie.

Rhett joined in on the fun, but instead of dancing behind the scenes, the country singer, 29, accepted the challenge in front of 20,000 fans!

“So there’s this awesome cause going around right now called the Dance or Donate Challenge, has anyone heard of this?” he told the crowd. “I’m going to — in honor of that challenge — right now, in Pittsburgh with 20,000 of my friends watching, I’m gonna dance.”

“And I’m gonna challenge three people!” he added. “I’m going to challenge Bruno Mars, Charlie Puth and Luke Combs.”

J. Lo accepted too, dancing backstage at her It’s My Party tour stop in New York City, where she had to reschedule her show due to a citywide blackout.

“I heard from a little birdie that Hoda challenged me for the Dance Or Donate Challenge,” the 49-year-old says in the clip.

The “Medicine” singer then challenges fellow judges Derek Hough and Ne-Yo from World of Dance and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, before going into full choreo alongside her backup dancers.

“Ok ok I see you,” commented Derek Hough on the post, seemingly accepting the challenge.

Hough got challenged twice to do the challenge already — by both J. Lo and his sister Julianne!

On her Instagram, Julianne shared a video of herself dancing along to “Sway” by Tove Styrke.

“I’m dancing for anyone who has been affected by cancer,” she says in the clip, before challenging her brother Derek, Gabrielle Union, Terry Crews and Nina Dobrev.

And it looks like the Today Show team is joining in on the fun. Guthrie shared an adorable video of herself dancing with her 4-year-old daughter Vale.

“Alexa, play ‘Jump Around,'” says the little one in a clip before asking Guthrie, “Mommy, spin!”

Last week, Clarkson also showed off her dancing abilities, narrating some of her Beyoncé-inspired moves. Clarkson challenged her fellow The Voice coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

“You like the sprinkler? You into it?” she says. “I’m just watering the world with my love.”

The United Cancer Front, which kicked off this initiative, works to support leading cancer doctors and scientists as they develop new approaches to dealing with cancer.