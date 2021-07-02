"If something's not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, like, just make that move and dance," she said about the track, "Cambia El Paso"

Jennifer Lopez Teases Song with Rauw Alejandro about 'Making the Move' when 'Something's Not Feeling Right'

There's a new J.Lo song around the corner!

On Monday, Jennifer Lopez and Rauw Alejandro will release their highly anticipated summer hit "Cambia El Paso" and its accompanying music video after teasing it for several weeks. The song, Lopez said, is about moving on.

"The song is about change and not being afraid to take the step," said Lopez on SiriusXM's Pitbull's Globalization. "Like, just take the step, advance, do what you need to do."

"If something's not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, like, just make that move," the 51-year-old — who split from Alex Rodriguez earlier this year and is now dating former flame Ben Affleck — added. "And dance."

Jennifer Lopez Credit: Ana Carballosa

Lopez also teased the song on her socials, posting a video to Twitter and Instagram on Thursday.

"Hola mi gente, I'm at my home working on my new song and video with Rauw Alejandro, 'Cambia El Paso,'" she said. "There it is! I hope you guys love it as much as we do. It comes out on Monday."

She also shared a selfie next to the Puerto Rican superstar — who joined Selena Gomez for her track "Baila Conmigo" and Lauren Jauregui on "Lento" — on Friday, teasing the release.

Jennifer Lopez, Rauw Alejandro Credit: John Shearer/Getty; Paul Morigi/Getty

The new song comes just a month after Lopez and Alejandro were spotted filming the music video on Española Way down in Miami Beach, where a source told PEOPLE that Lopez was "full of energy."

"Jennifer was radiant and full of energy even though the shoot was nine-plus hours [long]," a source told PEOPLE about the shoot.

The singer and actress even stopped to take pictures with two fans in the hotel lobby before heading back up to her room. The Miami Beach Police Department shared a snap alongside Lopez - sporting short jorts, a bedazzled bustier and red snapback - after filming the video.

"From her block to ours, @JLO feels at home on Española with #yourMBPD!" wrote the police department on Instagram, referring to her hit "Jenny from the Block."

In several photos from the set, Lopez, wearing a white top, was seen embracing Alejandro surrounded by a full crew for the video shoot. "There's only one…♥️ Good things coming… #CambiaElPaso," she posted to Instagram Wednesday.

Alejandro — who most recently released his album VICE VERSA — spoke to PEOPLE following his 2020 LP Afrodisíaco, which set him on a path to becoming one of reggaetón's biggest stars.

The music is porn for your ears. My music is pleasure," he said of 2020 album. "If you hear my music, you'll feel pleasure in your soul and your whole body."