Jennifer Lopez is set to ring in a very special milestone with some of the most supportive people in her life: her fans!

The “Dinero” singer, 49, revealed on Friday that It’s My Party: The Live Celebration, the upcoming summer tour in honor of her 50th birthday, will bring concertgoers to their feet with electrifying dance routines, stunning set designs and glitzy wardrobe changes — all to the beat of both new and classic tunes.

Speaking of new songs, Lopez announced on Thursday that she will be releasing a collaboration with rapper French Montana titled “Medicine” on April 5.

“Wish I could give you guys a taste of my new single, Medicine, ft. @frenchmontana!! I CAN’T WAIT for you all to hear it!!!!!!” Lopez captioned an Instagram post.

Lopez first announced her tour during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February, revealing that the trek will traverse 25 cities across North America, kicking off in Los Angeles on June 7 and ending on July 25 in Miami, the day after the superstar’s 50th birthday on July 24.

Lopez unveiled the tour after host DeGeneres asked how the singer would be celebrating her upcoming birthday. “It’s funny you ask!” Lopez responded.

“My birthday’s in July, and so this summer I decided I wanted to do something big for my birthday because it is a big birthday,” the pop star said.

“It’s just a small amount of shows,” Lopez added, “but we’ll be out all through June and July.”

After DeGeneres asked Lopez how she was feeling about turning 50, Lopez responded, “It’s nuts. Anybody else still feel like you’re 16? I do! I feel like I’m 26!”

The new tour follows Lopez’ All I Have Las Vegas concert residency, which ended in September, and is her first tour since 2012’s Dance Again World tour with Enrique Iglesias.

Besides performances by Lopez, the tour will also feature “The World of Dance Experience,” including surprise guest dance performances from Lopez’ NBC dance show World of Dance.

In the meantime, the Second Act actress is busy celebrating her engagement to former baseball pro Alex Rodriguez, who surprised Lopez with a 16-carat diamond ring on March 9 during a romantic Bahamas beach getaway.

Opening up about what makes their relationship so special, Lopez admitted that she truly has found a partner in Rodriguez.

“Everything that we do, we do together,” Lopez previously told PEOPLE. “We’re constantly supporting each other in our individual endeavors and then we’re thinking about all the things that we can build together.”

She added, “He knows my dreams and I know his dreams, and together we feel like we’re stronger. He is my biggest collaborator, and my biggest supporter.”

It's My Party tour tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 29 at 10:00am local time at LiveNation.com.