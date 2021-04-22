Jennifer Lopez Is Leaning on Marc Anthony amid A-Rod Split: He's 'Been Comforting,' Says Source

Lopez is "doing well" following her split from Alex Rodriguez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony has been a source of support through it all, an insider tells PEOPLE in this week's issue

Jennifer Lopez has been surrounded by family support following the end of her engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

A source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue out Friday, that Lopez, 51, is in a good place as she continues filming her upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic, following her recently announced split from Rodriguez, 45.

In the days since the official split, Lopez has leaned on her ex-husband Marc Anthony and their twins Emme and Max, 13, the source explains.

"Jennifer is doing well. She is still filming in the Dominican Republic. The kids have visited her and they make her the happiest," the insider tells PEOPLE. "Jennifer and Marc Anthony have a great relationship. Having Marc around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting for Jennifer."

Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lopez and Anthony successfully co-parent their twins and have shared several sweet moments together since their split in 2011, after being married for nearly eight years.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

News about Anthony's support amid the breakup comes as multiple sources tell PEOPLE that Lopez ultimately broke up with Rodriguez — whom she had been engaged to for two years — because she couldn't "trust" him.

"She insisted on it. There are too many issues that are unresolved," a friend of Lopez told PEOPLE, before adding, "She has been pretty miserable and didn't think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex."

It was a tough decision after the couple initially announced that they were working through issues and were planning on staying together last month. However, struggles during the pandemic lockdown took a toll on their relationship.